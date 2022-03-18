A Brief History of the North Shore

× Expand images about the North Shore of Lake Superior

1,100,000,000 BCE

cliff over lake

Two ancient continents, Amazonia and Laurentia, rift away from each other, pushing molten basaltic magma to the surface before they mysteriously cease rifting, leaving behind a craggy shape that will ultimately be recognized as Lake Superior’s North Shore.

9,000 BCE

After being covered by a massive ice sheet for the better part of 2 million years, the scoured-out, sandy-bottomed Great Lake fills with meltwaters as the glaciers finally retreat.

1679

Daniel Greysolon, Sieur du Lhut (Anglicized as du Luth) leads an expedition from Montreal to Fond du Lac at the western tip of Lake Superior. He negotiates trade settlements and peace between the Dakota and the Ojibwe. The fur trade industry begins in earnest.

1784

Grand Portage sign

The North West Company, a competitor to the powerful Hudson’s Bay Co., constructs headquarters at Gichi Onigamiing, known to the French as Grand Portage. North West revolutionizes the industry, giving rise to a group of shipping workers called voyageurs.

1879

sled dog

U.S. Mail service is spotty until a Beaver Bay Anishinaabe named John Beargrease takes over. For the next two decades, Beargrease and his brothers hike, row, or sail in the summer and mush in the winter to deliver the mail up the shore once (and sometimes twice) a week.

1884

iron ore

Ten wooden railcars holding 20 tons of iron ore each make it from the Soudan Mine to Two Harbors. It’s the first official shipment of iron ore from the Vermilion Range.

1905

The gales of November build to a murderous pitch, taking down 33 seamen and 29 ships, including the SS Mataafa as she races back to Duluth. The losses spur the U.S. government to commission the Split Rock Lighthouse.

1921

With the timber industry in full swing, Thomas G. Winter rounds up a group of elite businessmen, including Charles W. Ames and Francis Shenehon, to collectively purchase 1,500 pristine acres along the Encampment River. The Illuminati is real, and they have their own summer camp!

1929

The Naniboujou Lodge opens with its famous psychedelic Cree design

The Naniboujou Lodge opens with its famous psychedelic Cree design and charter members including Babe Ruth and Ring Lardner. There are plans to expand, but the 1929 stock market crash arrests further development.

1947

Birney Quick, an instructor at the Minneapolis School of Art (now MCAD), organizes the Grand Marais Art Colony, where painters like Mike Lynch, George Morrison, and Hazel Belvo take inspiration from the Gitch’s plein air.

1965

sign for highway 61

Highway 61 Revisited, Bob Dylan’s sixth album, is released, with a title song that includes God’s demand upon Abraham to “kill me a son,” among more mischief and mayhem, all going down along a now legendary corridor that used to be humbly known as Trunk Route 3.

1972

stack of 20 dollar bills

Socialite Virginia Piper is found chained to a tree in Jay Cooke State Park. She had been kidnapped two days earlier from her home in Orono. Her $1,000,000 ransom was paid by her investment banker husband.

1992

Macaulay Culkin

Twelve-year-old Macaulay Culkin demands a toy gun from the producers of The Good Son in exchange for doing a 30-foot cable-assisted fall off the side of Palisade Head—180 feet above Lake Superior. The producers give the kid his BB gun and get their shot.

2011

beer in a glass

Home brewer Clint MacFarlane convinces his wife, Jamie, to build a brewery on her family’s century-old resort property a few miles south of Gooseberry Falls. Castle Danger Brewing pioneers a surge in North Shore craft brewing, including Duluth’s Bent Paddle.

2015

boy on a beach

The decades-long court battle forcing Reserve Mining to cease dumping thousands of tons of taconite tailings into Lake Superior is finally resolved. Time and the tourism engine turn all that pollution into a unique destination: Black Beach in Silver Bay opens.

2020

Bluefin Bay resort in Tofte sells, the latest in a string of legacy properties changing hands—the sales of Gunflint Lodge, Lutsen Resort, and Superior Shores precedes it. Even with hotels more broadly struggling during the pandemic, North Shore resorts continue to appreciate.