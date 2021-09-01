Bridges of Goodhue County

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams red covered bridge

Just 60 miles south of the Twin Cities sits a relic from a bygone era. No, we’re not talking about your great-uncle Ned; we’re talking about Minnesota’s last remaining covered timber-truss bridge, in Zumbrota.

Over the last 150-plus years, the 123-foot board-and-batten-clad bridge has existed as the town’s mascot, its primary tourist attraction, a bar, a wedding venue, a storage warehouse, and the temporary site of the town’s annual barbecue. Aptly named the Zumbrota Covered Bridge, it originally carried stagecoaches, horseback riders, and pedestrians across the Zumbro River, but was replaced and moved to the county fairgrounds in 1932 when motor vehicle traffic proved too heavy for the wooden bridge to support.

“It was a vital river crossing for the area,” says Wayne Radke, who serves on the town’s Covered Bridge Task Force—an actual group that exists only in places with covered bridges. Now an icon on the National Register of Historic Places, the bridge, just 1,000 feet west of its original location, is a bike and pedestrian river crossing in Covered Bridge Park.

When Zumbrota’s settlers moved to Minnesota from New England in the 1800s, they brought the coast’s trendiest bridge style to the Midwest. The roof and sides protected the wooden structure from wind, rain, and fire, but builders phased out the style when more durable iron bridges gained popularity.

In 2019, the town was primed to celebrate the bridge’s 150th birthday—but that winter, the roof collapsed after a snowstorm hit the town. Due to the structure’s historical designation, construction crews had to follow original blueprints (kept in the town hall) and use 1860s building techniques and materials to restore the roof to its former glory.

After the bridge was replaced in the 1930s, townspeople moved it to the fairgrounds, where it held the beer hall during the county fair each year and annually earned the title of the “longest bar in Goodhue County.” In the 1970s, it moved again to Covered Bridge Park, where it has been the site of weddings, parties, and the town’s Covered Bridge Festival (this year’s version is an arts and crafts fair on September 18).

The bridge moved to its current river-crossing location in Covered Bridge Park in 1997, and the original fine for bridge travelers moving faster than a walk is $10 (the sign still hangs on its entryway).