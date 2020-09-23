Bon Iver's Eaux Claires Festival Announces Get Out the Vote Campaign in Wisconsin

× Expand Shutterstock Justin Vernon of Bon Iver

The Eaux Claires festival, founded by the frontman of Bon Iver, Justin Vernon, has partnered with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee to create For Wisconsin, a “positive, action-based voting initiative” focused on getting people to vote this November. Over the next few weeks, For Wisconsin will share "images, words, stories, songs," and other content on its social media to encourage voters to the polls.

The For Wisconsin campaign will also feature a chance to sit down with Vernon and talk about why voting matters.

Wisconsin residents can nominate someone who may be hesitant to vote. “Not to debate, not to preach, just to visit.” Nominators and nominees will then have a chance to meet Vernon in an atypical fashion. He’ll arrive in his “torn up” van to chat, jam out and vibe together.

“The temperature of our society has us divided. We all want different things, so that makes sense in one way, but in another, I feel we are unduly divided. We all need to listen more," Vernon said in a statement. "And the best way we can communicate with each other on this largest scale is to vote.”

Right now, the competition is only open to Eau Claire residents, but will open up to other counties in the coming weeks.

Wisconsin is an infamous swing state, bouncing back-and-forth with each election. In the 2016 election, President Trump won the state by an extremely slim margin. The rest of their major seats were also filled by Republicans. By 2018, voters had a change of heart and elected a Democratic governor and senator. Recent polling on FiveThirtyEight shows Biden leading Trump in Wisconsin.

“This won’t be a one-way conversation. This isn’t about dropping in and telling you how to think. Or assuming we know what you think,” For Wisconsin’s website states. “Rather it’s about how to keep our neighbors in the conversation. How to visit together even if we can’t get together. How to lock in your vote EARLY. How to make sure your vote counts.”