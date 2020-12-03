Miloe on His Song "Winona," Secretly Wanting to Be Justin Bieber in Middle School, and Indie Rock's Future

× Expand Photographs by Graham Tolbert, location and additional styling provided by @smokestack_vintage Miloe Don’t let those Packers colors fool you: On-the-rise musician Miloe calls Minneapolis home.

It’s a Friday afternoon in mid-October, and, in true 2020 fashion, the first big snowstorm of the season is already raging. That’s why I offer to pick up musician Bobby Kabeya—“Miloe” to music stans—at his parents’ house in Minneapolis’s Como neighborhood. After the 19-year-old stuffs his puffy-coated, surgical-masked self into the passenger seat of my Subaru, we head to a kombucha joint not far from his alma mater, Edison High School.

Though, truth be told, Miloe isn’t supposed to have time for kombucha with a local journo this October. No, this was supposed to be the year that this kid who came to America from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with his family at 8 was going to tell his story through music. If 2020 were going like it was supposed to have, Miloe wouldn’t even be in Minnesota right now. He’d be touring.

His new EP, Greenhouse, filled with dreamy, minor-key love songs that land somewhere on the pop-rock continuum, is about to drop—by the time you’re reading this it will have—and the lead single, “Winona,” is already getting airplay. But with touring on hold because of the pandemic, any real success will continue to be an abstraction: just more stats on a streaming platform. After spending his summer doing normal teenage things—marching with Black Lives Matter, canvassing for fellow Edison alum Ilhan Omar, hammocking with friends in city parks—he’s now enrolled at MCTC and taking five classes online.

The pandemic forced him to put a lot of big decisions on hold. He was supposed to move out of his parents’ house and into his own apartment, for instance. Just like how he was supposed to be on the road with his band. He even says that he was supposed to have broken up with his girlfriend because she was supposed to be off to college herself. But all of it feels like it’s on hold. And Miloe, like everyone, has grown weary of the pandemic math that keeps it that way.

“It feels like every decision we make, we’re literally gambling with our lives a tiny little bit,” he says. “And that’s exhausting.”

So, he bides his time by concentrating on how well his first single has been received. And he’s trying to get better at interviews. By his count, this is his seventh one. Ever. And he’s hoping it will go better than the last one, on Rain Phoenix’s (Joaquin and River’s sister’s) podcast. He was late to Zoom in to that one, and his connection was spotty. So, for this interview, we start with an easy question…

Where does the name Miloe come from?

I think it comes from Mylo Xyloto, the Coldplay album. I was in a rush just looking for anything catchy.

What do you mean you think so? How many times have you been asked that?

A bunch! And it sucks, because I haven’t been able to come up with anything better than the truth.

Your EP was produced by Jake Luppen from Hippo Campus. Jake told me that he thinks you are the future of Minneapolis indie rock. He thinks you bring a Black perspective to a form of art that has been very white.

For me, so far, that hasn’t been intentional. But I definitely bring my perspective as an immigrant and as a young person who’s just moved to America. I’m still adjusting to the way things work. I feel like this year we have had the time to really examine our society and examine why we value the things that we value. But there’s also something to going into a white space as a Black musician that I feel like is the future. I feel like that is a form of activism in itself.

Did you grow up listening to indie rock?

I grew up listening to all kinds of stuff, especially Congolese music. My favorites are Papa Wemba and Lokua Kanza. It’s very dancy—it’s a lot like the Cuban rumba. In Congolese culture, the primary way they take in music is through dancing and through partying, so all the songs are long. The guitar kind of leads you into the different sections of the song or into a new dance.

Didn’t Papa Wemba invent Sape? Can you explain what that is?

Sape! It’s just dressing fancy as fuck. Just the hardest flex that you can possibly put together. I’m not totally sure where it all comes from, but I think sometimes it’s just, like, a way of showing status. People want to have something to look up to, is what the sapeur would say. I don’t know how much I buy into that.

You’re a little more casual?

Yeah, a little bit. It definitely annoys my parents. My mom wants all of my show ’fits and music video ’fits to be stronger.

× Expand Miloe

Your family—your parents and your three younger brothers—emigrated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. When was the last time you were there?

I haven’t been back since I was 8.

Did you grow up in Kinshasa?

I grew up in a town called Mbuji-Mayi, and I was there till like 6. And then I spent a year with my grandma in Lubumbashi. I moved to Kinshasa when I was kind of getting things ready to move here with my family because that’s where the embassy is and stuff.

And why did you leave?

My dad was a journalist, and he also did some work with the European Union. Journalists basically uncovered evidence of corruption in the election in 2006. And the government was ready to put any journalist in prison. And so my dad was freaked out and was like, “Yo, I’m going to go to Kinshasa for the weekend.” And we’re like, “OK.” And then he called us two days later, he’s like, “Yo, I’m in America.” [Laughs]. And so he declared asylum here.

Why Minneapolis?

The people that he was working with through PBS also lived in Minneapolis, so they helped him figure things out.

Your parents directed the video for “Winona.” Have they been supportive of your music career?

Yeah. My parents were always big on the arts—they picked Marcy Open School because of their arts program, and that’s where I learned how to play guitar. But they also wanted me to go to the U of M. But I didn’t know what I wanted to do there. They want me to have a degree. But they are also letting me do music at the same time, so they’re just kind of like, “At some point, you should try to get one if you can.”

Do you think you could do both?

I’m definitely struggling to right now with five classes at MCTC.

When did you start making music?

I grew up playing piano. But in seventh grade I started playing drums a little bit, and my friend Anton asked me to join his band, and he wanted to cover “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons. So, my induction into rock music was Imagine Dragons, basically. We studied every song on Night Visions, their first album. I’m literally meeting up with Anton after this, and we’re going to work on a cover of “One Time” by Justin Bieber because I’ve been told to make TikToks.

Who told you that?

Fucking managers. I’m thinking back to middle school when I hated Justin Bieber, but secretly wanted to be him. And that was literally everyone.

“Winona” is literally about Winona Ryder. That seems pretty random for a teenager.

I was dating this girl Amy. And I was sitting on the couch, and I looked over at her. And I was like, “You look just like Winona Ryder.” And I literally pulled up an image and compared the two, and she looks just like her, at least for that day or whatever.

That’s awesome.

We’re still together. So that was kind of a reference to her. But at the same time, I don’t know why, the name itself, there’s something mystical, magic about that. And there’s a movie that Amy showed me with her in it. I think it might have been Edward Scissorhands or something. Winona crashes a car. So, the song is kind of thinking about mistakes that you’ve made—just kind of like turning your car around and driving back to that person and apologizing to them. It’s the end of every rom-com. It’s like you’re making amends, bringing things back to how they’re supposed to be. And the first half of that song is kind of about how I’ve been moving through life very passively. I kind of cruise. I’m someone who definitely ends up in my head a lot; I daydream a lot. I find myself kind of struggling with being present.

Have you always been like that?

My teachers have been like, “You’re able to talk your way out of things and charm your way out of things now, but it won’t always be that way.” So that song is a reflection on how I’ve been kind of fucking up. I don’t know, I’m just letting things take me wherever we’re going.

“Right now we would have been in Salt Lake City. But I’m kind of glad that it didn’t happen because I feel like I’ll be more prepared now.”

Before COVID hit, labels were courting you, and you were planning a big tour.

We were about to go on tour with Beach Bunny. We were going to be opening for them at the end of April. And then a national tour in the fall. So right now we would have been in Salt Lake City or some shit. But I’m kind of glad that it didn’t happen because I feel like I’ll be more prepared now. I don’t know, this year, I feel like we’ve all done so much growing in the last couple of months. I just feel more equipped to be able to handle shit.

The last song on the EP, “Everything (That Should Go)” makes a distinction between your persona onstage, Miloe, and who you are offstage, Bobby.

I never intended to have a persona or a pseudonym or something. I just wanted a band. But I do have to think about just being perceived in general. It can be kind of overwhelming sometimes. And I’m looking to kind of separate what people might see of me from who I actually am. And people’s opinions of what they see of me, good or bad, aren’t exactly true.

There’s a line in that song about carrying weight in your backpack. And representing so many things to so many people all at once does feel heavy.

That’s definitely about the pressure of both personas and what comes with having to be both of those things, and school and family on the Bobby side, and having to kind of be bigger than life as Miloe, and having to stand up to the moment and take these opportunities as they’re coming and be able to succeed so that I can support my family. That song, I’m very proud of that song. I’m going to have to kind of be the head of the family at some point, kind of just make sure that everyone is doing okay. I think a part of it, too, is just that pressure on me to figure it out. And just right now, promoting myself, that’s the last thing I truly want to be doing. To be like, “Hey, everyone, look at me!” in this fucked-up time.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.