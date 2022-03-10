New Bob Dylan Book Explores the Art of Songwriting

× Expand Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Bob Dylan

Back in 2016, Duluth-born singer-songwriter Bob Dylan made history by winning the Nobel Prize for Literature for his decades-long career in crafting chart-topping tunes, making the case that music can be its own kind of poetry. Having written more than 500 songs recorded by over 2,000 artists, and selling millions of albums, the 80-year-old has now penned over 60 essays that illuminate his perspective on what exactly makes a song a hit.

Coming this November, The Philosophy of Modern Song will feature Dylan’s ruminations on songs by other artists, including Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams and Nina Simone. His previous collection of writing, the memoir Chronicles: Volume One, came out in 2004.

According to a press release, the essays have been in the works since 2010 and “are mysterious and mercurial, poignant and profound, and often laugh-out-loud funny. And while they are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition.” Dylan will break down the trappings of an easy rhyme, what bluegrass has to do with heavy metal, and how one syllable can change the whole vibe of a song. Additionally, the book will include nearly 150 photos, and “a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem and add to the work’s transcendence.”

“The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time,” said Simon & Schuster’s president and CEO Jonathan Karp in a statement. “The Philosophy Of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

Dylan’s last recorded album, Rough & Rowdy Ways (his 39th studio album), was released in 2020 and features the epic 17-minute long “Murder Most Foul.” In January, Sony Music obtained the rights to Dylan’s entire recorded music catalog for an undisclosed sum estimated to be around $200 million, that includes all of his previous albums and the rights to multiple future releases. Universal Music acquired his songwriting rights in late 2020, in a deal estimated to be worth over $300 million.

The Philosophy of Modern Song will be released November 8 through Simon & Schuster. But will we ever learn if “All Along the Watchtower” was actually inspired by the Witch’s Hat tower in Prospect Park?