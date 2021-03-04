Blowing Up: Gina Hessburg Discusses Her Unlikely Quarantine Buddy

× Expand Photograph by David Sherman Gina Hessburg and Rafael

If you’ve never thought about what you might have in common with a non-sexual blow up doll with a permanent smile, you haven’t yet met Rafael. Enter Gina Hessburg, the real life human and author of the book Blowing Up, about the inflatable toy she’s brought to life on Instagram through surprisingly relatable conversations and witty commentary about the world around us.

In January 2020, the Minneapolis art buyer and producer packed her bags and set out on a monthslong international trip. But when the coronavirus—and the fear of it—began to spread, Hessburg cautiously cut her trip short and flew home to spend three weeks in self-imposed isolation. She creatively worked throughout the early stages of the pandemic, spending her time hosting Zoom dance parties and happy hours. Like many, she set a goal to clean out every drawer in her home. That’s when she found Rafael, a novelty inflatable doll hiding in a drawer, and an opportunity waiting to be seized.

To bring some humor to the mundane task of cleaning, Hessburg decided to blow up the toy. In the past, the doll—known to Hessburg and her friends as “Rafael”—was blown up and brought to parties and cabin getaways as a way to prank friends. Rafael, nothing more than an innocent pool toy, never disappointed as a practical joke.

But isolated at home alone, there wasn’t anyone for Hessburg to prank. As all sorts of events and meetings shifted to virtual settings, Hessburg brought Rafael into the world of social media. On Instagram, Hessburg thought she’d include Rafael in a photo to act as a silly buffer to the frustrations of the pandemic.

On March 21, in the first post featuring Rafael, he’s sitting at a kitchen table holding a mug that reads “Keep Calm and Carry On.” In the caption, Rafael quipped about staying home as Hessburg herself remarked on the pandemic’s limitations: “I am not excited at the moment that I can’t get a hug from those I love, but I have buckled down and am making lemonade.”

Hessburg was familiar with isolation and limitation, having experienced an optic neuritis attack years earlier that left her with impaired vision. She was a veteran when it came to spending entire days at home concerned about health and learned how to deal with the uncertainty of the future.

“I don’t see anything as finite,” Hessburg said. “I don’t see my health or my healing and recovery as being done in a month or a year.”

Optic neuritis, according to the Mayo Clinic, occurs when the eye's optic nerve becomes inflamed and damaged. It can cause a loss of vision and eye pain and is most commonly associated with multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune conditions. For many people who continue to experience flare-ups, the damage to the optic nerve compounds over time and it cannot recover.

For Hessburg, an optic neuritis attack causes soreness above her eyes and results in her vision clouding over. But more frightening than the physical effects, Hessburg said, is the unknown that comes with it.

“It’s not the attack itself,” she said. “It’s the fear that you don’t know what’s happening. The fear that your body is attacking itself and you don’t know why.”

As the pandemic creeped into daily life, Hessburg understood how to slow down and assess the situation. But soon, she learned she had to move out of her apartment, she began to experience another optic neuritis flare-up, and the Twin Cities descended into unrest after the murder of George Floyd.

“My world internally exploded and the world outside exploded simultaneously,” she said.

During this period, Hessburg continued to write online about the world and her own wellbeing in conversation with Rafael’s perspective. It offered a way to communicate with her support system from a safe distance, while offering levity in a dark time.

“We sit helpless at the window,” Hessburg wrote in one Instagram post featuring Rafael from May. “We want to help.”

Months into the pandemic and weeks into her latest optic neuritis episode, Hessburg began to think bigger and brainstorm next steps.

Having worked with advertising firm Little and Company in her career as a producer, Hessburg reached out to Traci Elder, Little’s former vice president of marketing, with a seemingly wild idea: publishing a coffee table book about Rafael.

Elder was immediately on board with the idea and soon, friends from Hessburg’s creative network came together to help her write, photograph, design and develop the book. Minneapolis photographer David Sherman took portraits of Hessburg and Rafael together while videographer Luke Bryce created a video for the Kickstarter page to help fund the project.

All in all, the fundraiser raised over $10,000 and Hessburg self published the book, titled Blowing Up. The kickstarter funds covered everything from book costs to medical bills to charitable donations to help further optic neuritis research and patient support. Most importantly for Hessburg, the book offered a way for people to help support her in a COVID-safe way.

× Expand Courtesy of Gina Hessburg Blowing Up Book Spread

Online, Hessburg continued to weave milestones of pandemic life (the long bike rides, the new hobbies) with her past health experiences, all under the silly guise of Rafael, a COVID-safe companion with a fixed grin.

Though it may be most accurate to refer to Rafael as a “blow-up doll,” Hessburg said the project is “just good clean companionship” and more closely associated with artistic expression than with anything obscene.

In some ways, blowing up Rafael was a distraction for Hessburg. It was an inventive project when work was slow and it provided Hessburg with a unique and light-hearted creative outlet. On the other hand, inserting a ridiculous, grinning blow up toy into one of the most tumultuous times in recent history also served as a channel for Hessburg to directly address the pandemic, her health, and methods for surviving it all.

“I think it’s important to find comfort and joy in the space that we’re in, even though it’s challenging,” Hessburg said. “I think that we would all be a lot better mentally and physically if people let go and just accept [the pandemic] for what it is.”

These days Hessburg’s Instagram is sprinkled with photos of Rafael in his signature pose: His arms and legs stick straight, his smiling cartoonish face, his head tilted to one side with the familiar flop of a well loved teddy bear. The scenes grow more and more absurd as Rafael–in all his shirtless, plastic glory–is taken out of Hessburg’s home and into professional settings, into the greenery of Minnesota summers, and even posed with her friends and colleagues.

So what is it about Rafael that makes him so compelling? On the face of it, Rafael is goofy, absurd, and seemingly out of place. But when looked at more closely, he represents a way to communicate a daily routine in unprecedented times, and a proxy to talk about feelings. His sardonic humor matches the tone of the times we’re living in, and stands out when contrasted with the curated and highly-filtered scroll of Instagram. But perhaps more notable than Rafael’s inflatable nature is his relatable point of view. In Rafael, maybe we can see part of ourselves.

“I was expressing my loneliness and my fear and I was lightening things up,” Hessburg said. She (or, Rafael) was bluntly saying what everyone was feeling. Each post includes some kind of familiar internal dialogue, whether it’s about lowering expectations during a difficult time or simply wanting to travel and see friends in person. Rather than explain the back and forth in her mind, Hessburg played out the scenes of struggle as easy-to-follow and relatable conversations between her and Rafael.

In a post from April, Hessburg wrote of her frustration after showing up to a Zoom birthday event feeling embarrassed and unkempt. She expressed her frustration from her own perspective while expressing her resolve from Rafael’s wise frame of reference: “‘Gina,’ Rafael said pointing his intense and painted on eyebrows directly at mine, ‘This is not happening to us, it is just happening.’ Remember, the only constant is change.’”

Then, with the levity that only a creative person and a grinning blow up toy can provide, Hessburg concluded “He then reminded me that he hid all the safety pins and sewing needles two days into isolation.”

What started as the deflated remnant of a longtime joke has now become one of the wiser and more understanding voices on Instagram. Rafael may have started out the pandemic stuffed in a drawer, but now, a year in, Hessburg has brought him to coffee tables everywhere.

You can follow Hessburg and Rafael’s adventures on Instagram, @thenextprojectisme, and in her book, Blowing Up, available at blowinguprafael.com.