Hollywood Actor Josh Braaten Wants the Guthrie to Call Him

Josh-Braaten That look? Why, that's the look of a 20-year Hollywood vet who finally managed to land a starring role on a major TV series for the first time.

When there’s a Minnesota sports team on TV, actor Josh Braaten’s normally sedate Twitter feed erupts with a flurry of tweets that, if you aren’t watching the exact thing he is, would sound like total gibberish.

How could someone watching The Bachelorette possibly process @JoshBraaten tweeting, “KAT gettin’ jocked by the whole ESPN panel at the half. What a world,” while he watches the Wolves? Likewise, how can someone watching the Disney series Secrets of Sulphur Springs—on which Braaten stars as Ben (the dad)—parse that the very actor they’re watching is tweeting, “Such a stick tap pass,” while he watches a Wild game?

The answer is, they can’t. Mainly because Braaten’s not talking to his fans on Twitter; he’s talking to—or more like with—Minnesota sports fans. And even though he’s been in LA for more than 20 years and built a towering IMDB with film and TV credits ranging from Spin City to Semi-Pro to This Is Us, if there’s one thing he is, more primordially than any of that, it’s a Minnesota sports fan.

As the old saying goes, you can take the Blooming Prairie native and Winona State grad out of Minnesota and set him up with a Hollywood career, but you can’t take the Minnesota out of the Blooming Prairie native and Winona State grad with the Hollywood career.

With the second season of Secrets of Sulphur Springs set to drop in early 2022, we caught up with Braaten on the phone. We wanted to talk about him landing a starring role in a series for the first time in his lengthy career. But we also wanted to get his take on his home state (it turns out he loves Claddagh Coffee, Burger Dive, and the Culver’s by the airport, and he somewhat jokingly suggests pairing up with Mark Rosen and Henry Lake to bring back Bellanotte).

But first, we wanted to ask him about sports. More specifically, about the apropos nickname KFAN’s Dan Barreiro—Braaten’s a regular guest—gave him.

Barreiro calls you “One of Us Hollywood Actor Guy”?

Yeah. That’s my KFAN moniker, “One of Us Hollywood Actor Guy.” It’s not incredibly succinct, but it tells the story.

I mean, you are, in fact, both one of us and a Hollywood actor guy. Your career has been essentially 20-plus years of stringing one-off roles together with some stage acting where you can fit it. What’s it like to finally hit your stride, and on a Disney show no less?

It’s a weird time to be experiencing all these wonderful movements in my career, and I’m noticing the power a Disney show holds. I think it was maybe best experienced when I visited St. Paul this summer. I popped over to a friend’s house to say hi to him and his wife and his kids. And when I got there, there were probably 15 or 20 kids with masks on, and they had their little notepads and pens, and I was like, “I guess this is an impromptu autograph signing here.”

That’s awesome.

Kind of a weird thing to go from being somebody who can just basically walk into a Target and not really be noticed by anybody to now—I don’t know, I guess when the real world fully opens up, I might have a hard time going to the mall without having kids point at me and then their parents being like, “Well, why are you pointing at that man? What’s going on? What’s going on there?”

But yeah, it’s so funny, the way that you laid that out. It’s crazy, the career of an actor—unless you book a show and you do 50 to 100 episodes of it right away, you’re always at square one. But I think as we’re finding with Secrets of Sulphur Springs, if you can be lucky enough to land on something like that, you go from square one to the middle of the Hollywood pack.

Does that cred carry over to your own family?

I have a 6-year-old son. He loves our show and, frankly, I think he would watch it whether or not Dad was one of the stars.

What kept you going at this when you were just stringing things together? Because that has to be exhausting—even when you’re having success, going back to square one over and over again isn’t easy mentally.

Well, to give it some perspective, I’ve probably gone on essentially 2,000 job interviews in my life. I have an extremely comfortable relationship with—what’s the word I’m looking for?

Uncertainty?

Yeah. That’s a great word for it. And I guess to be just completely honest, I think if I had something else, if I had another marketable skill of any kind, I would probably go and do that, but I really don’t. I was an average student. I managed to graduate college somehow, but I think that was probably because I found theater.

Winona State, right?

Yeah. Winona State. I was actually going to do something like what you do or maybe be a sportscaster or try to be the next Craig Kilborn. But the mass communications work in college was really daunting to me. I ended up taking a class called Oral Interpretation with Vivian Fusillo, who was the drama professor at Winona State for probably close to 50 years. And after I read Horton Hears a Who! or something like that in her class, she said, “Let me talk to you after class.” And I said, “OK.” And she was like, “I’m directing the children’s play next year. I need you to audition for it.” I was, like, “Oh, OK.” She’s like, “Yeah, you’re coming back to school, right?” And I was like, “Oh, yeah, I’ll be back.”

That’s hilarious.

Yeah, she gave me a really great part. And I mean, it was pretty much all she wrote after that. Oddly enough, I just received a Christmas postcard of her in the mail a couple days ago with a—it’s like a headshot, a wonderful picture of her as the star on top of her own tree. I thought was just so—it’s so funny, so very much her.

All it takes is one person, right?

One day I thought I might be a copy editor, and then the next day, the very next day, I go to bed thinking, I’m going to be an actor, because of one conversation. Kind of like—Griffin on the show is a kid living in the suburbs with his family, just a pretty basic lifestyle, and then he moves into the haunted Tremont, and in less than a day, his life is completely different. It’s funny how those things happen.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is an over-the-top show in terms of its overall plot, but at the same time, I think those real-life echoes are what make it believable still.

Yeah. I think that’s one of the great things about our show. I’ve heard from a lot of people my age and parents of kids who watch the show who tell me, “Yeah, there are a lot of aspects of the show that I really just enjoy dramatically.” You don’t have that saccharin relationship between the kids and the parents that you can see a lot on TV, and certainly saw a lot of probably in the ’80s and ’90s, where it wasn’t very realistic. But yeah, our kids on the show get upset with us, and we get upset with them, and it’s real.

I think one thing Disney does well now is understanding how to make a show that appeals to kids and their adults.

Yeah. There’s a lot of fun mysteriousness to the spookiness of the show. It’s not in your face; you’re allowed to use your imagination as to what you think might be coming around the bend. And yeah, as far as the young actors and getting to play complex roles, we saw a lot of that in Season 1, and in Season 2, I think everyone is just going to be blown away by the kids.

× Expand Photo by Brian Roedel/Disney Josh Braaten and his TV family and friends on the set of Disney’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Josh Braaten and his TV family and friends on the set of Disney’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs.

What’s it like to work with such dynamic young actors every day?

To let you behind the curtain a little bit, I think Disney has such a great process in unearthing these talents and finding these kids. It’s immersive and collaborative. For instance, when I went to screen test, I actually got to meet almost everyone in the original cast. Preston Oliver was there, and I had a good vibe with him, and we talked a little bit outside in the hallway. And we got in there to do our scene, and he just started riffing. There was that split second where I was like, “Oh my goodness, well, here we go, this is decision time. Do I go with the kid who’s already got the job, or do I adhere to the script?” Ultimately, we just riffed for a little bit, and they seemed to love it. And I think some of that comes across on-screen when—I feel like the relationships with the characters on our show are deep and layered and, yeah, they’re complex.

You’ve done a lot of screen tests for a lot of shows—what were your expectations going into a screen test for a Disney show? Had you done anything quite like this before?

I did a few episodes of a show called Happyland on MTV that was more of a teen soapy show centered around a theme park. But yeah, I hadn’t really worked with young actors a whole lot, just on a TV movie here and there. So, I didn’t really have any expectations. I just remember really enjoying the script and thinking that they may be onto something here.

I think one of the great things about our show is the immediacy and naturalism that all our young actors come to the table with. Their portrayals are so realistic and never over the top that it’s easy even for someone like me, an old, jaded Hollywood actor, to suspend his disbelief.

Speaking of naturalism, there’s a naturalism to how you play a dad that I think can only come with being a dad.

I remember having a conversation early on with Chuck Pratt, our showrunner and executive producer, and just asking him, “Do you want me to lighten this up, or do you want a funnier take? Do you want something different than”—because I was doing a lot of very dubious and downright scary dad stuff that we all see in our lives, but I’m thinking, “This is on a show. Do you really want me to stay in this place?” And he’s, like, “Yeah, this is what we want; this is why you’re here.”

Sulphur Springs kinda feels like if David Lynch made a kids’ show—there’s a lot of mystery there. Is there mystery for you, making the show?

There are some actors who want to know the entire bible of a series. I’m just cool with going along for the ride and seeing where it takes us, seeing what pops with the fans, what story lines they really like. So yeah, there are a lot of times on set where I can’t really see the matrix of what we’re doing, but I trust the writers and just concern myself with today.

I wonder if that reaction isn’t also sort of conditioned by having a career that’s been defined by only being able to concern yourself with today.

The day of the screen test for Secrets of Sulphur Springs, I also had a theater audition. And, yeah, things could have gone totally differently had I gotten the play and not the show or not gotten either. I’m not someone who got asked to be in the first Harry Potter film and then thought, “I’ll be busy for the next 12 years.” I’ve never had that kind of security. I wonder what that would be like.

“One of Us Hollywood Actor Guy”—maybe it’s the perfect name for a lunch pail guy who’s kept at it like you have.

From doing It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in first grade to plays at Winona State, to improv in Hollywood, and TV, film—there’s just a rush that I get from it that I can’t find anywhere else in life. And so maybe that’s why I persist and I keep coming back for more despite my 2,000-plus job interview rejections.

I mean, if I told college you that you’d go on to have a steady TV, film, and stage career but wouldn’t land a leading role on a series until your mid-40s, what would college you think?

I don’t know. I probably had some grandiose notions of being in some big movie trilogy or something like that. But I had no tangible way of getting there, so I just didn’t know it was real. I’d go to the Guthrie and I’d be like, “I wonder if I could ever even work here.” And my drama teacher would be like, “Yeah, you can do that, you could do this, you could play that part.” So, you need someone else almost to go, “Yeah, it’s OK for you to go ahead and try to do that.”

And you did do that.

Well, even me, I’m lucky. A lot of my favorite actors that I’ve ever worked with have never appeared on television or in a film. So, the fact that I was able to break through in some ways, I don’t take that for granted, and I’m very grateful for that every day.

You just mentioned the Guthrie—have you ever auditioned for them?

I’ve been dropping secretive little hints everywhere I go, from KFAN to television interviews to social media, that I am ready, able, and willing to come home and be on the stage. I’m just waiting for them to call. So, call me, Guthrie.

Seriously, though, there are not many bigger stages in the country than the Guthrie in terms of who’s been upon it.

I was 19 when I went to the Guthrie on a bus from Winona State and saw Blithe Spirit. And that was the first time in my life where I was just blown away by the artistry and the magnitude and the possibilities of the art of acting, the potential career of being an actor. So, I would love to go there and work.

Who knows—maybe someday soon on Barreiro you’ll be “One of Us Guthrie Actor Guy.”

Oh, man. That would be absolutely amazing.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.