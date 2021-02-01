A Q&A with Black Visions Collective

× Expand Black Visions Collective Clockwise from top left: Miski Noor, Steve Marsh (author), Yolanda Hare, Sophia Benrud, Kandace Montgomery, Oluchi Omeoga

No local group had a more pronounced impact on the national discourse on racial equality and community safety than Black Visions Collective.

The collection of 20- and 30-somethings with connections to queer, transgender, and immigrant communities came together three years ago in the hopes of developing new strategies for self-care and protest. They had dreams of creating viral moments that would change the conversation about race, and in 2020, that’s exactly what they did.

The images they created in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death caught the world’s attention. Boosted by star allies like Lizzo, they raised more than $30 million, and then they became stars themselves, gracing the cover of The New York Times Magazine.

As their surreal year waned, five of the core collective members (Ar’Tesha Saballos and Hani Ali were unable to attend) joined us for a surprisingly rollicking Zoom call.

On Surviving 2020:

Miski Noor, 35: I feel 2020 was the time, the year, the space to really practice what the embodiment of collective and individual care really looks like.

Yolanda Hare, 38: There are things about this year that felt more natural than in previous years, where you’re expected to be on a continual rat race saying yes to everything. This was a year to really slow down, to be conscious and aware of what’s hurting and what feels good and then move in reaction to that.

Oluchi Omeoga, 28: One thing that keeps coming up for me is a quote from Emergent Strategy by Adrienne Maree Brown: “Small is all.” Regardless of how bad something looks or how bad something is, there’s always an opportunity to change.

Sophia Benrud, 28: I made it through 2020 with self-awareness, boundaries, my partner’s amazing ability to fill in all of the gaps when I’m nonstop working, and also my amazing family. And that doesn’t only mean my bloodline family, but my larger group of community, especially when our city was outraged and in pain.

Kandace Montgomery, 30: This year I got lucky that I decided to take some more rigor in my personal practices around working out and trying to eat a little bit better—just trying to continuously be in practice of affirming that my life is expansive beyond work or organizing or activism, and I needed to prioritize time around it.

Oluchi Omeoga: This is the first year that I have consistently gone to therapy. It’s the first time that I’ve been serious about working out on a daily basis—I started jump roping! And also understanding that the things I do for myself, I’m actually doing for the community.

Miski Noor: I found myself inside of so many different individual practices just to make it through. Whether it was picking up tarot reading or meditating daily or actually being inside of a journaling practice or learning what it meant to date online in an extended way and over long distance.

Yolanda Hare: So it’s really weird to say this about this really terrible year, but I definitely learned a lot about taking care of myself.

Miski Noor: It was learning how to cultivate joy, how to cultivate connection, really, inside of a pandemic when isolation and feeling disconnected from other human beings was so much easier.

Sophia Benrud: Sharing space and creating security and safety with folks kept me here.

Oluchi Omeoga: I have met so many people through the internet, through all these different applications like Houseparty and Clubhouse—just being able to connect with people.

Sophia Benrud: And I also think about new life, right? I have a new nephew. I think that is a reminder and a grounding sense that life continues on.

Kandace Montgomery: And it’s very humbling to remember that, when you don’t feel at your best or when you don’t feel you’re doing enough, that there are people outside who are cheering you on. I had homies from Brazil and the UK thanking this team for our work. Also getting elders and people who we really look up to, like Mariame Kaba, an expert in transformative justice, saying, “If you guys do nothing else, you’ve already won—you’ve already changed the world.”

On Finding Hope in 2021:

Oluchi Omeoga: I think what we’ve been always been hopeful of, and what we’ve been always been working toward, is this idea of Black liberation.

Yolanda Hare: Just Black people in general give me hope. Just so fun, so organized, so resilient.

Oluchi Omeoga: I dream of a day in which a Black, migrant, trans child is validated and affirmed in the ways that I wasn’t as a kid.

Miski Noor: Kandace mentioned Mariame Kaba earlier, and she says, “Hope is a discipline.” So, what does it mean for us to be rigorous about the things that give us hope and to continue to be hopeful, even when it’s really hard?

Yolanda Hare: Like everyone on Black Twitter today was talking about this restaurant in Dallas, True Kitchen and Kocktails—two Ks. And it became this really interesting conversation about class politics, and then jokes. The owner of the restaurant went into a tirade about people twerking in his restaurant. He was like, “You don’t have respect for yourselves!” Lots of people were upset, but some people were like, “Yeah, he gets to say no to twerking in his restaurant.”

Sophia Benrud: People twerking in a restaurant—the food must’ve been good! What gives me hope for 2021? Sci-fi gives me hope! I’ve been watching Lovecraft Country, and I just deeply believe in Afrofuturism. I believe that we’re going to be here, that the future has Black people.

Oluchi Omeoga: I think that just seeing the amount of trans youth on TikTok—their political analysis. Gen Z gives me a lot of hope—they’re a little scary, I’m not gonna lie! But they do give me a lot of hope of what is actually possible for the future.

Miski Noor: So many new folks have come into movement or have been curious about abolition or transformative justice. There’s so many people asking questions about the different ways we could actually meet each other’s needs and who feel really, really clear that the police are not it.

Kandace Montgomery: I just remember sitting on my couch in 2018, when we started the defund campaign, and we thought 5 percent from the Minneapolis Police Department was a lot—something that we felt we would be able to achieve after five years. And now the mayor and the city council’s proposals are calling for a deeper divestment than we thought was possible even two years ago. We’re on a path of radical imagination, not just when it comes to policing, but across a lot of different issues.

Miski Noor: I see very clearly what more is possible now that wasn’t possible five years ago. There’s just so much more.

