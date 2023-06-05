Black Table Arts Launches GoFundMe

× Expand Black Table Arts Black Table Arts

During the pandemic, local organization Black Table Arts—which normally offers workshops, training, and collaboration spaces for Black communities—was forced to close its doors. As a result, the organization says it has fallen behind on rent and is turning to the community for help.

Black Table Arts recently launched a GoFundMe, with the goal of raising $20,000 to support paying rent—keeping the brick-and-mortar space open to further support its goal of connecting Black communities through art. At press time, the fundraiser has already raised $9,000 since it launched back in March.

Black Table Arts is led by executive director Brittany Delaney, and recently opened a location on Minnehaha Avenue after protests over George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

In a previous interview with Mpls.St.Paul, co-founder Keno Evol said, “It is sort of telling that we’re located on the same street as the Third Precinct. We see that indirect connection with our value of creating something new, creating an alternative.”

Their mission is to encourage artists, writers, and performers to become changemakers within their community and to amplify the voices of Black artists, with year-round programming that includes open mics, writing spaces, conferences, and gallery exhibits.

Find the original GoFundMe note below.