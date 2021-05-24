How a U of M Scientist Is Solving the Mystery of Dark Matter

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Raymond Co standing in front of a blackboard Raymond Co sheds light on dark matter.

Scientists understand a lot of really complicated stuff—how to keep planes in the air, how to use nonionizing electromagnetic radiation to “microwave” butter-flavored popcorn. But do you know what they don’t understand? What most of the known universe is made of.

Sure, there are atoms and energy and velocity and all that jazz, but it doesn’t really add up. That’s why physicists have long held that some 80 percent of the universe remains unaccounted for. It’s what they call dark matter because it’s essentially in the dark. But thanks to University of Minnesota postdoctoral associate Raymond Co, dark matter might not be dark for much longer.

His theory, which he developed with his former colleague Keisuke Harigaya, centers on axions—subatomic particles that have never officially been proven to exist. Not only does Co feel hopeful they do, but he thinks the discovery of axions will fundamentally change how we understand the physical world. Co and Harigaya posit that an axion is less like a bolt of lightning and more like a tiny, uninterested ghost—fast-moving but weakly interacting, ultralight, low-energy—and so versatile that it could solve several mysteries of the universe.

× Expand Raymond Co writing on a blackboard

First, it could account for the universe’s matter-antimatter imbalance. You see, nature tends to have symmetry, and yet the universe is full of matter and remarkably low on antimatter. Co and Harigaya think that’s because of a kind of twisting surge creating low-energy axions at the beginning of the universe. Second, the theory accounts for why the universe has clumps of a lot of stuff like black holes, galaxies, stars, and planets, then vast empty stretches, and then more clumps. What was there that created the gravity to make the clumps? Co and Harigaya think it was ultralight axions—just because something’s light (think feathers) doesn’t mean you can’t have a ton of it.

So, now that they have a good new hunch about where and what axions are—where are axions, for real? Co explains that he’s a theoretical physicist, so with the idea now “proven” using computers, next comes work with experimental physicists to track them down—likely within a decade—using super-strong magnetic fields. If they do, they’ll have found the first subatomic particle since the Higgs boson, nearly 10 years ago, and the dark matter question that has eluded all the greatest scientific minds ever will have been partially solved right here in Minnesota.

“I became interested in all this when I was in grad school at Berkeley in 2013 or so,” explains Co. “I was really amazed to find that we still have so many mysteries of the universe to understand. The axion is very versatile and explains multiple mysteries. My father, he had a PhD in chemistry; my brothers, chemists. I remember my father saying, ‘I really liked physics, but it’s so difficult. When you get to college, it becomes almost impossible.’ So I kept waiting for the moment physics became too hard. That didn’t come in college—not too hard. Didn’t come in grad school—not too hard. Now I think: Hmm, it’s getting pretty hard. But then I think: Wait, I might just have figured out something big.”