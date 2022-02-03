Where to Celebrate Black History Month in the Twin Cities

× Expand Courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society Roy Wilkins, Roy Wilkins (center) was raised in the Twin Cities and led the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People from 1949 to 1977. Pictured with Martin Luther King and Thurgood Marshall, c.1959. Photograph by Cecil Layne.

While February is certainly a time to celebrate Black History, we should work to recognize the impact that Black Americans make in Minnesota every day. We’ve compiled a list of in-person and virtual events to get you started this month.

“How It Feels To Be Free”

Thursday, February 3 @ 7:00 p.m.

The Capri Theater is showing “How It Feels To Be Free,” a film about six iconic Black female entertainers—Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier—dealt with racism in the entertainment industry during the civil rights movement. There will be a post-screening discussion after. Tickets are free for Northside residents, $5 for the general public. 2027 W Broadway Ave., Mpls.

Midtown Global Market

Saturday, February 5 @ 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The Midtown Global Market will be hosting a Black History Month Celebration. Storyteller Auntie Beverly will kick off the event at noon with an engaging traditional oral story. There will be kids crafts and live music performances by Heart and Soul Drum academy and local DJ DIME. If you’re hungry, stay and fill up with pop up vendors by the Midtown Global Market. 920 E Lake St., Mpls.

“Rituals of Resilience”

Through March 3, 2022

The Mia’s current exhibit, “Rituals of Resilience,” is an audio-visual experience, co-curated by the Twin Cities-based musician and community organizer Chaka Mkali (aka I Self Devine). The experience explores identity, culture, spirituality and power through the embodiment of the Black lived experience by creating dialogue between works by Black visual artists from the United States, Africa, and the greater African Diaspora and new music created for the exhibition by Mkali and his collaborators. Visit the Black History at Mia page for more exhibits. 2400 3rd Ave S., Mpls.

Let’s Talk: Criminal Justice

Monday, February 7 @ 7:00 p.m.

As part of the Penumbra theater’s Let’s Talk series, this episode will feature a panel of abolitionists, activists, and policy makers to discuss criminal justice reform– from rethinking public safety to ending mass incarceration. The virtual event is free to attend, reservations required. 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul.

Black History Month Fashion Show

Saturday, February 26 @ 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota’s first Black History Month fashion show will highlight top models, designers, artists and photographers from throughout the state as well as some out-of-state designers. The 18+ show will be at Underground Music Venue, tickets are $40-55 and each ticket will get you into the afterparty. 408 N 3rd Ave., Mpls.

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum will be presenting Early African Americans of Southeast Minnesota, by MAAHMG History Fellow Mica Anders. The exhibit, which will “serve as a starting point to bring [early African American] stories and their contributions to the region to light”, will run from February 1 to July 31. In addition to the exhibit, MAAHMG will be hosting a series of free online events all month featuring conversations on a variety of topics. 1256 Penn Avenue N., Mpls.

St. Paul Public Library

The St. Paul Public Library will be commemorating Black History & Culture all month long with their Art, Music, Literature exhibition. It includes both virtual and in-person events. 90 W. 4th St. St. Paul.

Minnesota Historical Society

If you’re looking to learn more about Black History Month, the Minnesota Historical Society’s Black History, Black Voices, strives to deepen understanding of Black history in Minnesota and the contributions that Black Americans have made to the state. Visit the website for archives and programs to learn more. 345 W Kellogg Blvd, St. Paul.