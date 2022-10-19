Black Garnet Books Now Open in St. Paul’s Midway Neighborhood

× Expand Cynthia Maya Black Garnet Books Black Garnet Books, Minnesota's first Black-owned bookstore opens in St. Paul's Midway Neighborhood on October 15, 2022 (Cynthia Maya).

Two years after its inception and building a brand through community, online book sales, and pop-ups—Black Garnet Books has finally opened its doors across from the Midway light-rail station in St. Paul.

People gathered in droves to show up for the first Black woman-owned bookstore in the state. “I mean it’s wild, I didn’t expect this turnout,” said founder Dionne Sims of the checkout line that coiled around the store, “and it’s been this way since we opened.”

From the book selection to the design of the space, the care that has been given to every detail of the bookstore is evident. The selection is highly curated—only selling books by BIPOC authors, “I basically pick all the books by hand, so it’s a lot of work, but I wouldn’t want to have it any other way,” says Sims. “To be able to walk into a store and know that all the books were chosen with care and intention is something I think people feel really thankful and glad for, so I’m happy to do it.”

Bookshelves lining the walls display an array of genres, and from romance and fantasy to cookbooks and social and political books, it's a place to diversify the community's reading list. Large windows light up a children’s corner, and there are tables and seats spread throughout the space. Sims hopes Black Garnet will be more than a bookstore, but a place where people can come in and feel comfortable just hanging out. “Because what’s better than sitting down and reading the first chapter of a book?” Sims says, recognizing that books are an investment and something that readers like to choose carefully.

“With a lot of retail spaces, there’s pressure to get in, get your stuff, and leave. I wanted to make sure people knew this isn’t just a retail space but also a place where you can meet other people who are like-minded and interested in the same kind of literature or find new things that you didn’t know you were interested in.”

The team is also looking forward to making the bookstore into more of a community space, expecting to host author readings, book signings to poetry readings, and book clubs. Near the entrance will hang an art gallery, where local artists can display and sell their works, and soon the staff will include a furry friend, Sim’s own pup Nova.

If visitors were impressed with the store at the opening, the space is expecting an upgrade to install a ceiling and paint vinyl window signs from local Sharp Sign Co., so it’ll look even more impressive in the coming months.

1319 University Ave. W, St. Paul, 651-641-7515, blackgarnetbooks.com