Visit Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory for One of America’s Greatest Birdwatching Spots

High above Duluth is one of America’s greatest birdwatching spots—365 protected acres known as the Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory. Here, hundreds of species, which come from points north or west of the lake, pass through Duluth in the fall as they migrate down the Mississippi Flyway.

“Raptors rely on warm-air updrafts because they don’t want to expend more energy than they need to,” explains John Richardson, the director of the fall bird migration count, who I found tallying birds up on the ridge. “The basalt rock of Duluth absorbs heat and makes the updrafts they like. Also, they don’t like to fly over the lake. It’s cold, and it’s dangerous.” So every fall, over the span of 108 days, as many as 75,000 birds, representing 150 to 200 species, stream by Richardson and a team of staff, interns, and volunteers and land in the annual count. “We had 1,900 common nighthawks last night,” Richardson adds, looking off into the haze above Lake Superior. “This is the best place in the world to see cedar waxwings, common nighthawks, and winter finches. We see 14,000 or 15,000 birds some nights.”

What other interesting birds stream by? Broad-winged hawks, headed for South America. Tiny saw-whet owls, with calls that sound like a saw being sharpened by a whetstone. Merlins, which are actually a species of falcons. Sharp-shinned hawks, including one that was banded at Hawk Ridge and later recovered in Peru. “The banding we do at Hawk Ridge gives us the information so we can know what we can do globally to protect their habitat,” explains Richardson.

If you visit during the fall count, which continues through November 30, the best hours are 10 am to 3 pm, because that’s when the rising air currents are strongest. (If it’s storming or the wind is from a direction that’s particularly counter-migration, the whole Hawk Ridge crew—those with feathers and those with hiking boots—may pack it in for the day.)

If the human crew is onsite, look for the whiteboard tracking seasonal species counts, 10-year averages, and records spanning the last 30 years. You’ll see massive successes, like the rebound of the bald eagle after habitat protection actions and the ban of the pesticide DDT, and tragedies, like the dwindling numbers of the northern goshawk. How do we know the population of the noble, enormous northern goshawk is dwindling? Because good people have been up on this ridge counting them—and good data helps make better plans for a hawkier future.