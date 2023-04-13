Bill Pohlad on His First Movie in Nearly 10 Years, "Dreamin' Wild"

× Expand Dreamin' Wild Dreamin' Wild

When I told Bill Pohlad that his new movie, Dreamin’ Wild, set to open the 42nd annual Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival tonight, dug into my heart and really made it hurt, he replied, “Well that shouldn’t make me happy, but it does.”

Dreamin’ Wild is a musical true story (Pohlad, with credits to his name like The Runaways, Love & Mercy, and Radio Utopia, says he must be a “frustrated musician,” even though he only took a few clarinet lessons as a kid) about the rediscovery of an overlooked 1979 teenybopper masterpiece of the same name, recorded by brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson. As it gets going, its narrative arc feels familiar to anybody who’s seen a documentary like 2012’s Searching For Sugarman—a long forgotten album is unearthed by enterprising vintage record store crate diggers who evangelize it through internet chatrooms, ultimately precipitating the album’s reissue, and the obscured artist’s silently yearned for second chance. But Dreamin’ Wild subverts the fairy tale by digging into what happens to people suddenly brought to the attention of The New York Times and Pitchfork, people who weren’t ever really that comfortable calling themselves artists in the first place, who nevertheless have felt overlooked and unsung for years, people who’ve been bearing the weight of decades long familial grudges. This is a true story, and true stories are messy, and unable to conform to familiar Hollywood tropes. For instance, like a lot of showbiz movies, there’s a father figure who believes in his sons: Don Sr., an Eastern Washington state farmer and logger, who put up more than $100,000 of his own money building them a state-of-the-art studio to make Dreamin’ Wild back in ’79, and then lost most of the farm when it was ignored. But Don Sr. isn’t a domineering asshole in the Logan Roy vein, he suffers his losses with the grace of a saint, and in some ways this is even harder on his sons’ consciences.

Pohlad says the story was brought to him by another Minnesotan producer, Jim Burke, who won an Oscar for Green Book in 2019. “When Jim told me the story, I thought ah, it’s been done before,” Pohlad says. He was specifically thinking of Searching for Sugarman. But Burke got him to read a 2019 story about the Emerson brothers, “Fruitland” and to listen to the Emerson’s re-released album. By the time he heard the track “Baby,” their slinky, otherworldly, shivers-in-the-moonlight ballad, he was sold. Burke and Pohlad flew out to visit the Emerson family farm in Eastern Washington, and Donnie picked them up at the airport. After hanging with him and his brother over rounds of drinks, on their way back to the farm, with Burke passed out in backseat of the car, Donnie opened up to Pohlad, and started weeping in the dark on the ride home. The conversation was magical and strange, and it inspired Pohlad to adapt the story himself.

“All his emotions were right out there,” he says. “I felt I knew him at this point, and I wanted to be responsible to him, to make something authentic to him.”

Maybe because of this connection, Pohlad gets great performances out of the actors playing the two brothers. Donnie Emerson is played by a haunted looking Casey Affleck, and Joe is played by the great character actor Walton Goggins, who has the affect of a dog that’s been kicked too much. Zooey Deschanel is all too believable as Donnie’s put upon yet patient weary pixie dream wife. Don Sr. is given big hearted heft by Beau Bridges.

Maybe Pohlad’s connection to the material can be attributed to his own break between projects: it’s been nearly 10 years since Pohlad has been behind a camera as director, since 2014’s Brian Wilson biopic Love & Mercy. And while 10 years isn’t 30, all that time in between couldn’t have been an easy load. It just underlines what a difficult business filmmaking is in the post-COVID, Marvel-tentpole-megaplex era. Is there room for a mid-budget prestige movie like Dreamin’ Wild? Pohlad has one of the most impressive filmographies in Hollywood: He got his start with an executive producer credit on Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain in 2005, and ever since, the taste level of anything that’s he’s contributed to hasn’t really taken a downturn. He had a hand in producing Into the Wild, 12 Years a Slave, The Tree of Life, and American Utopia. And Love & Mercy was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. So why such a long wait?

“Well I wasn’t sitting around going gee, maybe I’ll do another film,” he says. Much of the intervening decade since Love & Mercy was spent developing a Walt Whitman story set in the Civil War, but when that project lost steam, anxiety started to creep in. “The whole time after Love & Mercy I was trying to get something else done,” he says. “I was dreaming of getting back to directing, and a lot of other projects came and went, but you really want to believe in what you’re doing.”

I asked Pohlad if as the sort of black sheep artist in an all business family, he felt connected to Donnie Emerson. “There are parallels for sure,” he says, “But I wanted to relate it more to Donnie and Joe—I wanted to be true to them versus me bringing in my personal situation.”