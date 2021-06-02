Biking Challenge Streak Surpasses 1,800 Days

× Expand Photo by Jan Lasar Brett Feldman

Back in 2016, Brett Feldman agreed to participate in the 30 day biking challenge that takes place each April. Five years later, he’s still going.

Feldman, executive director of the Parks and Trails Council, originally took up the challenge with his friend Father Mike Tegeder. But Tegeder had recently received a severe cancer diagnosis and couldn’t complete the challenge. Feldman says Tegeder’s optimism throughout the process made him believe he would get better.

“I asked him if he wanted to do the 30 days in April, but he said that he would prefer that I rode until he got better and we could do it together,” Feldman says. “That never happened.” Tegeder died in July 2016 at age 67.

“I didn’t think that was going to be how my commitment to him would end, so I decided to keep riding,” Feldman says. “It feels like a connection to the conversations I had with Mike, so I’ve just held on to it.”

“In the process of holding on, I’ve done a lot of things in my life,” he says. “I didn’t tell him I was going to ride everyday for the rest of my life, but the streak just got so far along.” Since beginning the challenge in 2016, Feldman has biked for over 1,800 days straight, racking up more than 12,600 miles total.

Feldman says he used the bike in a utilitarian way his first few years. Going to the gym, sporting events, and work; he looked for excuses to get on his bike and keep the streak alive. Feldman rides a Specialized Diverge in the warmer months, and switches over to a Cannondale Bad Boy in the winter (he spends so much time with his bikes that they even have names, Slim and Matte, respectively). “Slim gets a lot of the easier miles and Matte takes a beating,” Feldman says.

Feldman’s major “spines,” as he calls them, are the Midtown Greenway, the Hiawatha trail, and the river road that takes bikers from downtown Minneapolis to downtown St. Paul. “Mike had two churches and he would often bike the Greenway from church to church,” he says. “I would run into him a lot.”

When beginning the challenge, Feldman asked how far he was supposed to go. The answer? As far as he wanted. He’s biked around the Twin Cities and around the world, managing to keep his streak alive through it all. “I have streaks within streaks,” Feldman says. “Last summer I did 101 straight days of 10 or more miles.Right now I have 74 months of 100 or more miles.”

Traveling has been the most difficult part of keeping the streak going. “When you get off the plane you have to find a bike. Some people rent cars, I rent bikes,” he jokes. Cities all over the world are equipped with rideshare bike options, Feldman says. “It’s not the best bike, but it’s a bike.”

Biking has allowed Feldman to cover more ground and meet more people while traveling. “You’re really connected to your surroundings,” he says. “It’s a more pleasant way to get to know places.”

Feldman has rented bikes in Finland, Scotland, and France, and even came close to losing the streak in Moscow after his American card wouldn’t work to unlock a rideshare bike. Thankfully, after hearing about how Feldman was going to lose the streak after over 800 days, a stranger came to the rescue and unlocked a bike for him, saving the streak. His favorite place he’s ever biked? “It's cliche, but it's wherever I am at the moment,” Feldman says.

Feldman says he’s met people all over the world, cyclists and noncyclists alike, who he’s been able to connect with through the power of his streak. “I do think of cycling as being magic,” he says. “And throughout this streak I’ve had to have a lot of magic happen.”

His advice for beginner cyclists is to not let other people define cycling for you. “A lot of people think of cycling as spandex and speed,” he says. “Just recognize it as human powered energy that takes you places.”

“It’s just like riding a bike,” he jokes.

Feldman’s ridden through sickness, harsh weather conditions, and taken some tumbles, but he has no plans to end his streak anytime soon. “The bike is part of me for sure.” He says his streak is like a metaphor for the benefits of cycling.

“It’s connected to amazing people, experiences and places,” he says. “It has transcended time and space in a way that links all the people and places to that one single commitment I made to a good friend more than five years ago.”