The Minnesotans in ABC's Big Sky

Big Sky, ABC’s newest glitzy, well-marketed drama, has all the hallmarks of a slightly disposable, highly consumable prime-time snack. To start, it’s the brainchild of small-screen Spielberg David E. Kelley, who brought the television world previously irresistible junk food like Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, and Big Little Lies.

It also features plenty of what only broadcast TV can provide: next-Tuesday-can’t-come-fast-enough plot twists and cliff-hangers, not the least of which is the surprise offing of the series’ biggest star, Ryan Phillippe, in the penultimate moment of the first episode. There’s even a bougie, mysterious religious cult with a slick, modern campus deep in the Montana woods that’s more than likely doing some highly nefarious stuff.

All the ingredients are there! But the one that proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that Big Sky is destined for greatness is that two of the main characters are played by Minnesotans.

John Carroll Lynch, who plays Montana state trooper with a dark side Rick Legarski, is technically from Colorado but cut his teeth as an actor on stages around the Twin Cities. And if that’s not enough, he looks like your uncle Carl who lives just north of Melrose. Talks like him too. Heck, he even played Marge Gunderson’s husband, Norm, in Fargo. Kylie Bunbury, meanwhile, who plays forlorn private investigator Cassie Dewell, grew up in Prior Lake and caught her big break playing Major League Baseball’s first female pitcher in the Fox series Pitch. What’s more, by the end of the third episode, they’re straight-up enemies. And we all know there’s nothing more incendiary than the sort of passive-aggressive cold war that only a pair of Minnesotans can wage.

Should you still not be convinced that that magical pixie dust of the North is enough to propel Big Sky to big things, consider one more thing. In the pilot, as John Carroll Lynch’s first scene draws to a close, the rambunctious song that transitions to the next is “Good as Hell”… by Lizzo.