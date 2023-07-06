By the Numbers: Lowry Hill Tunnel

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams lowry-tunnel

When you’re driving on Hennepin, destination Walker Art Center or somewhere thereabouts, it’s easy to forget about the nearly 150,000 folks who drive directly beneath you each day. Because, of course, that vast stretch of land that connects Loring Park to Lowry Hill is actually the lid of the Lowry Hill Tunnel—source of children’s most epic breath-holding contests. “It was really a challenge to get through this site, with the buildings and Loring Park nearby,” says MnDOT’s Dustin Thomas of life pre-tunnel. Now? Well, on a good day, a kid can do it in one breath.

1,492

Length of the tunnel, in feet (it’s the longest—and oldest—in the state).

39,500

Weight, in tons, the tunnel can support (combining trucks and vehicles driving above with the weight of the soil between the tunnel’s roof and the road).

142,000

Approximate number of vehicles that pass through daily. Pre-COVID, the number was closer to 175,000. And that’s still higher than New York’s Lincoln Tunnel, which hosts around 137,000 vehicles daily.

6

Lanes of traffic through the tunnel—three in each direction—placed at a near-right-angle turn in the I-94 freeway.

15.6

Vertical clearance of the tunnel, in feet, meaning trucks and vehicles taller than 15 feet need to find another route. (Ditto if they’re carrying hazardous materials—no tunnel for you!).

3.5

Number of years it took to construct the tunnel. It officially opened to traffic on December 7, 1971.

$8 Million

Cost to construct in 1969–1970—that’d be around $60 million today.

2

Number of times the tunnel’s tiled surfaces get a good scrub-down annually. MnDOT closes the tunnel overnight to do it, and it can take 10–12 hours to get it shiny and sparkly again. “That not only makes it look better, but it also helps with the lighting so users can see better inside the tunnel,” says MnDOT’s Dustin Thomas.