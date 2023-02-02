Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour Stop in Minneapolis

× Expand Beyoncé Beyoncé

Calling all single ladies, drunk-in-lovers, and alien superstars: Beyonce is coming to the Twin Cities on her Renaissance World Tour this summer.

After releasing Renaissance—her Grammy-nominated dance album that pays tribute to house and club music—in July of last year, Beyonce officially announced the world tour for the album that rocked the music scene this summer.

The queen of pop hasn’t hit the road since her co-headlining On the Run II Tour with Jay-Z in 2018, only this time around, the tour is going to be hers alone. Renaissance debuted as number one on Billboard’s Top 100 during its first week, and "Cuff It," the unforgettably catchy TikTok anthem, still hones in at number 15 on the list today.

The Renaissance Tour will be coming to the University of Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on July 20 in all of its bedazzled horse and show-stopping pop star glory. Covering at least 47 dates, the tour is kicking off in May with stops in Stockholm, Brussels, London, and Paris before crossing the pond to begin the United States leg of the tour in Philadelphia in June.

Beyoncé last came to the Twin Cities in 2018 to play U.S. Bank Stadium for the On the Run II Tour. In 2016 she played Huntington Bank Stadium (back when it was TCF Bank Stadium) as part of her solo Formation World Tour for her album Lemonade.

Tickets for the tour will begin in three phases, with the Minneapolis presale ticket registration open through Feb. 9. For the Minnesotans who’ve devoted themselves to Beyonce’s fan website, the BeyHive, there are exclusive presale options at the BeyHive Verified Fan page and Citi card members will have exclusive access to presale tickets.