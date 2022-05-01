The Best Dog-Friendly Destinations in the Twin Cities

You don’t need a scientific study to tell you that more and more families have gone to the dogs. Literally. As of late 2020, some 45 percent of U.S. households have at least one canine companion (up 7 percent over four years). Gone are the days when lapdogs sat on laps at home, herding dogs mostly occupied farms, and the thing most Labradors and retriever breeds had to look forward to were trips to the cabin. Now, Twin Citians of the four-legged variety are nearly everywhere, and the options for outings, services, and experiences for our beastly besties only continue to increase. And you know what? That’s pretty tail-wagging great. But don’t take it from us—meet some of our new furry friends.