The Best Dog-Friendly Destinations in the Twin Cities

You don’t need a scientific study to tell you that more and more families have gone to the dogs. Literally. As of late 2020, some 45 percent of U.S. households have at least one canine companion (up 7 percent over four years). Gone are the days when lapdogs sat on laps at home, herding dogs mostly occupied farms, and the thing most Labradors and retriever breeds had to look forward to were trips to the cabin. Now, Twin Citians of the four-legged variety are nearly everywhere, and the options for outings, services, and experiences for our beastly besties only continue to increase. And you know what? That’s pretty tail-wagging great. But don’t take it from us—meet some of our new furry friends.

by

Where to Get a Dog Wash

Now even dogs are getting into the groove of good grooming. From DIY bathing to cuts requiring the skills of a topiary artist, here are some spots for Spot to get his glow on. Read More >>

Canine Couture

Five paws-itively killer shops for your pampered pooch. Read More >>

Top Dog-Friendly Patios

A treat is more than a morsel that can bring a dog to its knees. Isn’t it also a treat to bring your pooch to a patio? Heck, some joints even have a menu for good ol’ Milo. Read More >>

Where to Train Your Dog

Get your dog ready for our bring-your-dog-everywhere world. Read More >>

Dog-Friendly Brewpubs

Craft brewers make sure your furry best friends feel welcome, too. Read More >>

Meet Minnesota's Instagram-Famous Dogs

If there were a red carpet for dogs, these local pooches would be the ones walking it. Read More >>

The Best Dog Parks

Fido is looking good and eating well. But a truly happy dog is getting in its steps, running around, and burning off those treats. Read More >>

Ways to Volunteer with Dogs

Dogs agree: It feels good to do good. Here are a few ways you and your pooch can volunteer together for a healthier, happier community. Read More >>

Where to Care for Your Dog's Weary Bones

Standard vet care is essential, but more and more pet owners are pairing it with therapeutic, rehabilitative, and spa treatments. Read More >>

The Shop Pets of the Twin Cities

You don’t need to own a dog (or a cat) to appreciate their impact on how we humans live with domesticated creatures. So kudos to some of our favorite haunts that are the workday homes to some great shop cats and dogs who greet you in their own special ways. Read More >>

Where to Raise Funds for Animals

A love of animals can go beyond pet ownership. Here are a few local happenings where you can get involved and help raise some cash for cats, dough for dogs, and money for mammals. Read More >>

