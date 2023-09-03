Behind the State Fair's Miracle of Birth Center

× Expand Miracle of Birth Center

Every year at the State Fair, millions pass through the CHS Miracle of Birth Center to see newborn farm life in its earliest stages. And we're talking newborn as in minutes: When I went to visit on the opening day of the Fair this year, there had been about a dozen piglets born just an hour before I got there, tended to by a U of M veterinarian. In 2022 alone, there were ten calves, 104 piglets, twenty-one lambs, and three goat kids born at the Fair, according to the center, alongside 360 hatched chicks (plus 612 consumable chicken eggs laid). That's a lot of farm babies!

What's so special about this beloved State Fair tradition that has generations coming back every year to witness live animal births?

"Fewer and fewer people have a connection to somebody who farms," says Cara Soukup, president of Minnesota FFA Alumni and Supporters, who was also a barnyard attendant in 2001 when the center first opened, and now helps manage it. "This is really an opportunity for multiple generations to see livestock in action. You see parents who are actively trying to expose their children to agriculture, because they might be coming from one of the suburbs or even the heart of Minneapolis."

The primary mission of the center is to educate the public on the roles that animal agriculture and veterinary medicine play in Minnesota. It’s the product of a unique partnership between FFA volunteers and University of Minnesota Veterinary School students, who earn credit and learn how to communicate their practice to the public during the Fair’s twelve days. The veterinarians help facilitate the births, while the FFA volunteers helps care for the animals.

Other state fairs have had similar birth centers, including in New York, Iowa, Michigan, California, and Kansas. But Minnesota's is among the most comprehensive and long-lasting.

"I think the reason ours has been as successful as it's been is because it's the collaborative effort of so many groups. We work together toward a common goal," said Dr. Mary Olson, onetime president of the Minnesota Veterinary Medical Association who also helped bring the Miracle of Birth Center to the Fair.

Its original location was the building that now houses KARE 11 on Nelson Street. In 2006 the attraction moved to its permanent home, now situated at the site of a former parking ramp, and was renamed the CHS Miracle of Birth Center thanks to the Fortune 500's large contribution to help fund the new building.

"All the dignitaries had their own shovels, they pitched their own dirt, and then it began. We filled the barn very quickly, and we learned every year what to do better," says Jim Ertl, who helps runs the center and has been with it from the beginning. He started working at the Fair in the '80s, showing animals in a small barn. He has fond memories of seeing families who come back, year after year, and the looks of joy and awe on their faces.

There are seven veterinarians who are co-chairs of the Miracle of Birth Center, and they help organize the fourth year veterinary students who are completing a clinical rotation and work the entire Fair, and the approximately 100 vet students who volunteer during a four hour shift (all come from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine).

“We don't look at this as being an educational experience just for the fairgoers going through,” said Dr. Olson. It's also a networking opportunity for FFA and veterinarian volunteers, a way to rub shoulders with their peers and exchange information. "We live pretty closely together behind the scenes of the barn. We're all learning from each other every single day."

There are nearly forty FFA volunteers working at the Miracle Birth Center this year. Prior to the Fair, they undergo a four hour livestock and communications training session, and receive a training manual on all the species at the center. Once onsite, they go through a refresher training and meet all the building superintendents, veterinarians, and vet students they will be working with during their four days of volunteering.

Most of the animals return to the farms they came from, save for the pigs, chickens, and ducks, for biosecurity reasons. According to the center, the pigs and piglets go to smaller farms, while the ducks and chickens go to a combination of FFA members and agricultural instructors who raise poultry.

There are eight farmers in total who are participating in the program this year, and some have been working with the center since its inception.

"That tells me they are dedicated to helping people understand where their food comes from, and I believe that while [their animals] are here, they have high confidence that we take very good care of them," Dr. Olson said.

Some tips for Fairgoers interested in attending: The center is open each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but on Labor Day, it closes early at 3 p.m. All animals are born before Labor Day, Tuesdays have smaller crowds, and Wednesdays and Thursdays are slow. Trying to catch a live birth? It's hard for Mother Nature to schedule, but if you show up, you're bound to see one.