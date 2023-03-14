Basilica Block Party Canceled for 2023

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Basilica Block Party Basilica Block Party

The Basilica Block Party, a popular summertime music festival in downtown Minneapolis, has been called off yet again for the summer of 2023. After multiple cancellations and delays, the Basilica Block Party will take a hiatus as it examines what the future of the festival will look like.

The multi-day music event was canceled in 2020, citing COVID-19 as the reason for its cancellation. It staged a comeback in September of 2021, but faced pandemic challenges that resulted in lower attendance.

Then, in February of 2022, organizers canceled the summer concert, on a “planned one-year hiatus” meant to “reimagine the event for future years.” Now in 2023, that hiatus has been extended.

The festival raises money for the Basilica of St. Mary, funding its upkeep and maintenance. The Basilica is the oldest in the United States, and needs regular restoration. In the past, it has drawn sponsorships from the Star Tribune, Bud Light, Kwik Trip, and more.

Once a beacon of culture and community in Minneapolis, the festival drew in big names like Kacey Musgraves, Weezer, the Plain White T’s, Brandi Carlisle, and more.

After a second consecutive cancellation, the future of the festival is up in the air. This follows the end of multiple music festivals in the Twin Cities. In 2022, Rock the Garden hosted its final show. Twin Cities Summer Jam and Sound Set have also come to an end in recent years.