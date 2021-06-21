Basilica Block Party Announces 2021 Lineup

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cities 97 Basilica Block Party 2017 Basilica Block Party

A sure sign that summer is back? The Cities 97.1 Basilica Block Party lineup is here.

After getting cancelled last year because of the pandemic, this year's fest features twenty acts playing the stages outside the Basilica of St. Mary in downtown Minneapolis, scheduled for September 10-11 instead of July. Among them: Minnesota bands Motion City Soundtrack and Remo Drive, plus Spoon, the Avett Brothers, and Jensen McRae—who fleshed out her viral, fake Phoebe Bridgers parody about getting vaccinated into the song "Immune" earlier this year.

According to the event's website, face masks will not be required for fully vaccinated guests, but are encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated. Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and "high-touch" areas will be frequently cleaned. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home.

The block party began in 1995 as a fundraiser to help restore the Basilica of St. Mary, and today proceeds benefit the Basilica Landmark's preservation efforts of the historic landmark. Additionally, 5 percent of proceeds benefit the St. Vincent de Paul outreach program.

Previous block parties featured headliners Jason Isbell and Cake in 2018, and Kacey Musgraves and Jason Mraz in 2019.

Tickets are on sale now, check out the full lineup below.

Friday, September 10

Main Stage

AJR

Tate McRae

JP Saxe

Forest Blakk

West Lawn Stage

Motion City Soundtrack

Ritt Momney

Remo Drive

Star Tribune Stage

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

26 BATS!

Mae Simpson Music

Saturday, September 11

Main Stage

The Avett Brothers

Spoon

Ripe

Jensen McRae

West Lawn Stage

Black Pumas

Jade Bird

Zach Bryan

Star Tribune Stage