Ballet Co.Laboratory Announces 5th Anniversary Season

Ballet Co.Laboratory, a nonprofit professional ballet company that works to increase equity in the classical arts, announced the lineup for its 5th anniversary season.

The season begins with a Dirty Dancing-inspired performance at the company’s annual benefit event on Oct. 8 and will include themed food and beverages, a silent auction, and the chance to connect with the company’s artists.

The performance marks choreographer Genevieve Waterbury’s second full length work for the studio after she was chosen last season as the 2021 Laboratory II Emerging Choreographer.

“I am excited to create an emotionally dynamic show with something in the narrative for everyone,” she said in a press release. “It will be just sentimental enough for the romantics in the audience, with campy escapism in the setting, and daring relevance to issues in our lives today.”

The rest of the 2022-2023 season includes performances of The Snow Queen, Ballet Co. Laboratory’s original 2020 ballet made for film, featuring expanded scenes and choreography, The Wild Rumpus, the company’s take on Where the Wild Things Are, Kitchen Dances, and Carmen in the 1920s.

“The universal language of dance is so incredibly powerful, but for a long time this language has left important voices out of the conversation. Our 5th Anniversary Season continues our mission to evolve ballet for a new generation, helping this language speak to the hopes, fears, and dreams of people everywhere,” Zoé Henrot, Ballet Co. Laboratory’s artistic director, said in a press release.