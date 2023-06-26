Walker Art Center Announces Avant Garden 2023

× Expand Photograph by Eric Todd Avant Garden at the Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center's Avant Garden is returning for yet another year, this time indoors, for more dancing, dining, and dazzling delight for all.

Taking place at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, attendees can pay to put the “gala” in galavant, walking around in their fanciest clothing and bidding in the Walker’s signature art auction. All the proceeds from the auction will go toward the Walker’s artistic and educational programs.

The party doesn’t end when the auction closes—it’s just beginning. Avant Garden–goers can dance the night away at the after party, with DJ sets from New York City singer-songwriter Vagabon, as well as local DJS Tricky Miki and Dub Minus.

Tickets are on sale now, and come in a wide assortment of packages, from one-night-only after party tickets, to top-tier dinner seating arrangements with a show. Visit the Walker's website for more details.