The Aunties Are Listening

If you build it, they will come–or they will eventually, once Auntie’s, the new venue envisioned by Sophia Eris (Lauren Alford of Chalice and GRRRL Party), Lady Midnight (Adriana Rimpel), and DJ Keezy (Akeena Bronson of the Klituation), becomes a physical reality. The idea for an inclusive venue had been tossed around by the three for years, but it was only recently that it became within reach for the artists, that have respectively built their music careers in the Twin Cities over the last 20 years.

Over a Zoom call with Eris, Midnight, and Keezy, the three sit at a table as they bring voice to the new space they’ve been dreaming up. The trust between them is palpable as they draw their energy from each other.

“Honestly, I love these two so much; I really trust them, and I trust their hearts," DJ Keezy says as she motions towards Eris and Lady Midnight. "We've worked together, plenty of times, and it really just comes down to trust for me knowing we have the ability to make it happen. I know that we are the right people for the job [of opening up this venue] and when the community is really part of it, this is going to be even stronger than anything we ever anticipated.”

As artists, it’s typical to create your work and put it out for others to see without too much say from outside sources, but with a venue that involves so many moving parts and aiming to be truly representative of a community that is very diverse, it takes a lot more planning.

With their experience as working musicians, they had a head start, but the trio went back to the starting line to consult with experts in several professional realms. Phone calls and meetings with commercial realtors, drawing from experience with local venues to talk about operational costs, along with finding out insurance needs were early conversations they had so Auntie’s can have the ability to stand on its own as soon as it opens. They put the lofty goal of $5 million in front of them in order to ensure the venue was sustainable.

The announcement for the GoFundMe (since deactivated at $68,858 as they seek other fundraising sources) unintentionally came around the same time as when sexual abuse allegations were being raised on social media and in the press over Rhymesayers and many male artists in the Twin Cities music scene.

“I think it's just the perfect moment for people to start paying attention, and start listening,” Lady Midnight says. “Yeah, there was already the #MeToo movement that started a couple of years back, but I think it always takes some time for it to really process and start moving forward–specifically in smaller cities like ours. With the [George Floyd] uprising, people just have to feel more secure and take security into their own hands, so we have to be able to feel safe and take care of one another in our artistic environments. I don't think the launch of the venue happened because of the allegations, but I think it was a great opportunity to begin the campaign, because people are paying more attention to what’s happening.”

Spearheading such an important space carries with it heavy responsibilities that the three do not take lightly. Instead of putting their voices at the forefront, they are making sure the voices that have been silenced in the past–brown, Black, BIPOC, queer, trans–are being heard when forging this venue.

“My mom said, ‘Don’t forget! Men need aunties, too!” Eris jokes when asked if Auntie’s will be inclusive to everyone–even men. “We just want to have a place to put marginalized people in the forefront, because we haven’t had a chance to do that before.”

Town hall meetings are being created in these early stages, inviting panelists and guests to participate and bring up questions and concerns online instead of ignoring the issues that are still being addressed in the music community. The first panel on September 9 hosted healing expert Cassandra Sawyer sharing knowledge.

“I think it's so important to listen to survivors. So many times we want to just fix the problem and say, ‘Okay, let's just solve this right away, so you can move forward and move on,’ but very rarely do people ask what the victim needs,” Lady Midnight says.

So what do victims need, and is it a victim’s job to allow room for the rehabilitation of their abuser?

“I don't think that women necessarily should be tasked with teaching everybody and changing the whole world. I do think that it's important for women to be able to speak and to be heard and to be in an environment in which they're being honored,” Lady Midnight says. “A venue like Auntie’s is a great step, because it's going to build capacity and power within ourselves, and that's going to have a huge impact on the community at large. I was seeing a lot of women take care of women and a lot of men take care of the men right now. It's not my job as a survivor of this abuse to take care of these men that feel bad for themselves. It's not our job. We have to get away from the idea that emotional labor is feminine. It belongs to all of us. It's human behavior, it's not feminine behavior.”

To keep the #MeToo movement going forward is another aim of Auntie’s, as they figure out ideas about how to turn its momentum into actionable next steps.

“It's going to be an interesting time to see how the community reacts to this space," Eris adds. "It's good to figure out how to run a venue right now because there are no shows. We’re all on the same level, but once everything comes back to life, this energy that’s carrying us now is going to be the same. That's why we're excited to be building at this stage, so we can come alive when other venues do.”

The future of the venue and its opening date are still unknowns, but while the pandemic and the concert industry are still up in the air, the three are brainstorming ways to open safely and with the right intentions to be business savvy.

One thing that is certain is they see the value in keeping this space to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, shining a light on the talent of this music community that lives in what may be considered by outsiders as 'flyover country.'

“We know how rich the scene is,” Lady Midnight says. “We unfortunately know how many people have had to move out of this town in order to find a voice, and they're not always able to come back and bring that knowledge, or they don't feel like they should because they've been mistreated here. So we want to change that. Nobody thought we were going to be ground zero for racial change, either. It's time to change the perceptions about Minneapolis.”