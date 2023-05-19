Arts + Rec Is Reborn as Uptown Collab

× Expand Uptown Collab Chef Kamal Mohamed

The Arts + Rec space in Uptown has rebranded into the multi-concept Uptown Collab (or UpCo. for short), just in time for summer fun to begin (but don't worry, the Arts + Rec mini-golf will still remain).

From its mini-golf experiences to its rooftop bar, there are many ways to have fun both indoors and outdoors at UpCo. as the weather starts to heat up. Visitors can choose their cuisine for the night through UpCo.’s wide array of food and drink options. Uptown Collab is now featuring Ethiopian-inspired food at Leila’s, from chef Kamal Mohamed of Nashville Coop and Stepchld. The more secluded and private speakeasy at August Bar is hidden within UpCo., or look above for Beacon, the hip rooftop bar.

When not eating or drinking, visitors can also experience live music and special experiences at Upstage, the expanded theater space that promises live music, DJs, comedy night, and karaoke. Relive their childhood memories in the UpCo. Arcade, and putt-putt away at the Arts + Rec mini-golf course inside.

Arts + Rec opened last fall, occupying 20,000 square feet in Seven Points (formerly known as Calhoun Square).

UpCo. opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.