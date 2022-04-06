Art Speaks to the Multitude of Minnesota Stories at the History Center

× Expand Courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society Art Speaks Minnesota History Center

The Minnesota Historical Society has the largest collection of art by Minnesotans and representing Minnesota, collecting pieces before the territory was even made a state when the society was founded in 1849.

With over 7,000 pieces going back to the 1830s, a new exhibit at the Minnesota History Center attempts to organize the collection for the museum’s first major art-focused show in decades, Art Speaks, drawing from the past 15 years of acquisitions. What does Minnesota's art reveal about the state's regional identity, and how that would evolve over time?

“We decided to showcase the collection, but also showcase the depth and breadth of artmaking in Minnesota,” says curator Brian Szott, who has worked for the historical society for more than twenty years, during a recent tour of the exhibit. “It’s been a consistently strong part of our cultural identity.”

Art Speaks contains more than 175 works by 109 artists, with about 50 who are still living, and is running through July 31. It is divided into four different themes that show the many different constellations of stories that make up the North Star State: faces, places, abstraction, and contemporary voices, bridging the collection’s focus from its past in capturing history through portraiture and landscapes, to the artwork that helps define the visual language of the state today. By culling from just the most recent acquisitions over the past 15 years, the work that has so far been seen the least, Szott estimates that brought the choices for the exhibit down to 1,200-1,500 pieces.

“Rather than get too academic, too narrow a focus, [we decided to] celebrate the richness of what we got here,” Szott said.

The themes reveal our changing relationship to the environment, how portraits and landscape paintings served as pre-photograph markers to document time and place, and how artists reacted to the issues of the day, up to the early days of the pandemic and George Floyd’s murder. The section on abstract art demonstrates how the form first took off 80 years ago, lasting beyond a trend, and how artists found new modes of personal expression through experimentation.

Before Minnesota became a state in 1858, the faces in the society's collection mainly included portraits of the famous aristocratic family names—the Hills and the Pillsburys. The invention of the camera would free artists from capturing the exact image of their subjects, and in ways would make their work more abstract and personal.

Geographically, the section on places transports viewers to landscapes of Fort Snelling and the Mississippi River, to scenes of southern Minnesota farms and the Iron Range to the Northwoods beyond. Water and winter, of course, are major components of the society's nature collection. (“I haven’t counted the number of winter paintings that are in there,” Szott jokes.)

There’s a who’s who of contemporary Minnesota artists featured: the photographers Wing Young Huie and Bobby Rogers, Leslie Barlow’s community-oriented portraits, a folkloric animal painting by Julie Buffalohead, and Rose and Melvin Smith’s images of spectre-like figures are all included.

A large-scale work by the late Jim Denomie, ​​"Off the Reservation (or Minnesota Nice)," is a darkly comedic painting about colonialism created for the 150th anniversary of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, and takes up a massive space on one gallery wall. “38 Tears of Bishop Whipple” by Robert Two Bulls was made to honor Rev. Henry Whipple, the first Episcopal bishop in Minnesota, who saved more than 300 Dakota men were taken prisoner and sentenced to death after the war. President Lincoln would pardon all but 38 because of Bishop Whipple's lobbying. The 38 were hanged in Mankato—the largest one-day mass execution in U.S. history. His painting includes 38 teardrops in remembrance of the lives lost.

With so many diverse stories to tell, how does one characterize what it means to be a Minnesota artist?

“What does it mean to be a Minnesotan?” Szott says. “It means something different for everyone.”