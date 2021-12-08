Art Shanty Projects Return to Lake Harriet in 2022

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Art Shanty Projects Art Shanty Projects

Minnesota’s chilliest mini-museum festival is back in 2022. That’s right—after the pandemic forced the Art Shanty team to skip 2021, the village of art shanties and community engagement activities will touch down on Lake Harriet’s ice once again in January and February of next year.

The only kicker? Don’t plan to hide from the cold inside the ice houses this season. To keep everyone outdoors for the festival’s entirety, the projects will be exterior-only—more sculpture/installation, less enterable museum, with activities taking place outside. Also, in case the weather is unseasonably warm (which might be a safe bet this strange winter), every art shanty must include movability features like skids—in case the fest needs to move to the safety of the beach.

A few projects to look for this year? Check out Emma Wood’s carnival booth–like Reduce, Reuse, Rage, in which festival-goers can throw around mini ice sculptures (made of lake water) to deal with some of their, ah, big feelings from the last couple of years; Nick Knutson’s Rock Box, a project that will look like a large amp and host live musicians and DJs; and a volunteer-run Free Store Shanty, where artists will give away winter gear to anyone in need. Many other projects will respond to climate change and/or COVID-19 through art and action.

But the village of shanties isn’t all. If you’re looking for a January alternative to the gym, trade your sneakers for Sorels and hit the lake during the festival. In addition to daily dance parties, Fro-gahhh: Yoga for the Planet and the People (the aptly named freezing cold al fresco yoga class) is back for 2022, with instructors from Bridges Through Yoga teaching bundled-up yoga every Saturday afternoon during the festival, and members of Minneapolis Hoop Jams will host hula-hoop activities each Sunday morning. (If you can get a hula hoop over your snowsuit, that is…) Plus, join the Twin Cities Native Lacrosse athletes on the festival’s last weekend for open games of lacrosse and lessons on Dakota land and culture. (Check out a full schedule of activities here.)

"The social aspect of the village is always important," Art Shanty Projects artistic director Erin Lavelle said in a statement. "And the performances and art actions are critical in fostering exchange with visitors and initiating the connections we all hunger for after these long periods of isolation."

Head over to Lake Harriet (near the bandshell) Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., January 15–February 6, 2022. Audio describers and ASL interpreters will be onsite every festival day from noon to at least 3 p.m., and kicksleds are available to borrow for those who need them for transportation and accessibility. Masks are strongly recommended. The Art Shanty Projects recommend donating $10–$20 at the entrance to keep the experience going in future years. For more info, visit artshantyprojects.org.