Art of Banksy Exhibition Arrives in Minneapolis This Summer

The largest touring collection of work from the infamous graffiti artist Banksy will be coming to a Minneapolis gallery this summer.

The Art of Banksy will be hosted at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis which is the same place where the Immersive Van Gogh experience is on view currently.

The unauthorized exhibit features over 100 original works from private collectors around the world, including his most-known works “Flower Thrower” and “Girl with Balloon,” and some of Banksy’s lesser-known works.

Viewers can expect to see an assortment of prints, canvases, and limited edition pieces that date between 1997 to 2008, a period when the artist made some of his most recognizable works.

The England-based street artist, whose identity remains unconfirmed, has become one of the most recognizable artists of the 21st century. In 2010, Time magazine selected Bansky as one of the worlds’ 100 most influential people.

Last October, the self-destructing painting created by Banksy sold for more than $25.4 million, a record for the artist. The artwork, “Love is in the Bin,” originally titled “Girl with Balloon,” sold at a Sotheby auction in 2018 for about $1.4 million.

The exhibit is scheduled to open on May 12.

1515 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, 844-307-4644, banksyexhibit.com