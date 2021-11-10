NACDI Reveals New Art Installation

× Expand NACDI

The Native American Community Development Institute (NACDI) has partnered with All My Relations Arts and Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to create a public art installation along the Franklin-Hiawatha noise wall.

The installation, titled “Never Homeless Before 1492” is created by Courtney Cochran, an Anishinaabe multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker and community organizer. “Never Homeless Before 1492” addresses the factors that have contributed to homelessness within the Native American community.

In 2018, 200-300 residents began to occupy a homeless encampment near Minneapolis in the American Indian Cultural Corridor on TH55/Franklin Avenue. The residents of the encampment, many of whom represented American Indians from varying tribal nations, faced multiple public health challenges, deaths, and fires.

To honor those who were lost, the residents of the encampment gave the noise wall on site a name: “Wall of Forgotten Natives.” The new art installation is situated on the chain link fence on the Wall. Fluted polymer panels that spell out “N-E-V-E-R H-O-M-E-L-E-S-S- B-E-F-O-R-E 1-4-9-2” flank the chain link fence. Each panel is decorated with imagery pertaining to Native cultural topics.

“Since 2018, the Franklin-Hiawatha encampment site, known as The Wall of Forgotten Natives, has been central to community dialogue and action addressing American Indian homelessness in a culturally responsive manner,” said Jessica Oh, MnDOT Strategic Partnerships Director, Sustainability and Public Health Division.

“Never Homeless Before 1492” will be on display for two years.

“The artwork remembers what happened at the site while also celebrating traditional Native values, lifting up Native voices, and encouraging dialogue on contemporary issues from a Native perspective that are impacting the ongoing housing crisis in urban Native communities,” reads a press release from NACDI.