“Art in this Present Moment” Highlights BIPOC Artists in Minnesota

The Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation and the McKnight Foundation announced a new digital gallery, “Art in this Present Moment,” featuring 50 BIPOC artists. Selected for funding by 12 Minnesota nonprofits, the grant-recipients are sharing new or in-progress projects in an online showcase. The works portray each artists’ personal narrative, addressing identity, diversity, and societal issues.

“Historically, during challenging and turbulent times, artists have been on the forefront of expressing our community’s demand for change. Today, in the wake of COVID-19 and the aftermath of George Floyd’s tragic murder, Minnesota artists are continuing this tradition,” Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation president and CEO Eric Jolly said in a press release. “It is imperative that we amplify their voices by supporting their work and, through their work, foster understanding and healing during these challenging times.”

Viewers can explore projects ranging from a score to Tracing Sacred Steps by Brownbody artists Thomasina and Charles Petrus, a mural of four multicultural women dancers by City of Mischief Murals and Indigenous Roots artists Thomasina Topbear, Joy Spika, Holly (Miskitoos) Henning, and Charles (Wanisin) Garcia, or a new composition by Walker West Music Academy’s William Duncan.

“The arts connect people,” Lee Sheehy, interim president of the McKnight Foundation, said of the project. “Support for artists, particularly those who build connections within and beyond BIPOC communities, is important as we strive to create a more equitable tomorrow. It is an honor to recognize and support these artists.”

The complete gallery and full list of participating artists and organizations can be found at spmcf.org/art.