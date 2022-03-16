Art in Bloom Returns to Mia This Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mia Art in Bloom 2019

For the first time in two years, museum-goers will soon be able to stop and smell the flowers at Mia once more. Art in Bloom, the museum’s (usually) annual floral explosion, will return this year from April 28 to May 1.

During the event, check out some 140 carefully arranged floral installations made by local florists that are inspired by pieces in the museum. This year’s signature work (AKA the star of the show) will be the oil on canvas Still Life with Dahlias, Zinnias, Hollyhocks, and Plums by Eugene Delacroix, but a wide variety of paintings, sculptures, and other works of art will be represented in flower designs as well.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mia Still Life with Dahlias, Zinnias, Hollyhocks, and Plums Still Life with Dahlias, Zinnias, Hollyhocks, and Plums by Eugene Delacroix

In addition to floral arts sprinkled throughout the museum, Mia will also host a series of related lectures, conversations, and demonstrations. Check out a talk with former Mia curator Dr. Lisa Michaux, which will highlight floral themes in artwork—think interpretations in pieces by Vincent Van Gogh, Georgia O’Keeffe, Claude Monet, and more—or catch demonstrations by floral artists from Bachman’s. Need a spring-themed activity for the kiddos? Celebrate May Day at Mia with floral crafts, dances, songs, and stories. Plus, if you’re not ready to visit the museum IRL, free tours of the displays will be offered virtually (as well as in person).

This year also marks the 100-year anniversary of Mia’s Friends of the Institute, a group of art enthusiasts that host events (including Art in Bloom) and support Mia. To celebrate their birthday, the Friends have planned a special botanicals exhibit in the Cargill Gallery during Art in Bloom, which will showcase past Art in Bloom works and take visitors on a flowery trip through time.

Art in Bloom will be held April 28–May 1 at Mia, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls. For more information, visit new.artsmia.org