Where to See Art Along the Great River Road

Washington Crossing the Delaware painting One of the most iconic American paintings hangs in Winona.

It’s two years ago: You’re burned out. You find an impossibly cheap ticket to Paris. Suddenly, you’re somewhere absolutely different, bathed in the lemony river light of that city on the river Seine. You’re first in the door at a little museum off the beaten path, say, Musée de l’Orangerie, for a little personal time with the world’s great masterpieces. As you gaze into the gaps of a Monet, the change of place and the exposure to vivid, different thinking made flesh—it works its magic. Voila! Your mind shifts, you have a new way of seeing your problems, you have inspiration and a break from your own logjam. Thanks, Monet!

But isn’t that simple life now inaccessible? Not if you drive to Winona.

Through the majestic valley of the Mississippi, where the river goes broad and moody, spreading between the palisades of red and gold bluffs, your city concerns dwindle like the tail of Highway 61 in the rearview mirror.

Get to Winona, to the multimillion-dollar museum with the whimsical name: Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Whimsical because here marine means not sea, exactly, but anything water or water-adjacent. The MMAM was established and stocked by Fastenal founder and millionaire Robert A. Kierlin and his wife, Mary Burrichter, in 2006. What a gift—their taste is as spectacular as their budget. “Priceless masterpiece” is a phrase thrown around loosely, but here you’ll find scores, in cool blue galleries with capacious social distancing.

Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Is that sensuous roil of coral and dark beneath a black stamp of pines a real Georgia O’Keeffe? Yes, and it’s exquisite. Is that a Picasso bullfighting arena all but grinding off the wall with muscular gesture and myth? Why, yes. Monet’s cliff above the sea bursts before your eyes into a confetti of light and joy. A broody young girl reading in a soft chair is pure Mary Cassatt—relaying the importance of home. And a Degas garden party is so achingly sensual it feels a bit scandalous to consider it in public—that ingénue’s face of euphoria! This is to say nothing of one of the very first paintings Van Gogh ever painted in his whole life, a somber consideration of fishing smacks. Nor of what might be the most iconic picture made in America, Washington Crossing the Delaware, astonishingly relocated from the West Wing of the White House to Winona.

What does it do to the soul, to the cognitive gears within, to bring yourself face-to-face with these once-in-the-history-of-the-world handiworks of the greatest artists of all time? You may find it knocks everything all around inside you, making your heart leap, your mind bend, your inspiration flower. Almost as if you escaped to Paris for a quick refresh, to feed your soul life’s greatest delicacies, with urgency, without delay. 800 Riverview Dr., Winona, 507-474-6626, mmam.org

Find More Art

wire mouse

Red Wing Artisan Collective

How can a modern art collector on a budget thrive in today’s hectic world? How about a stop at the Red Wing Artisan Collective, a storefront on the historic Old West Main Street. Inside the artisan collective you’ll find gorgeous cutting boards made by woodworkers, prints and watercolor paintings, handmade jewelry, soaps, candles, even dog toys. Walk in a modern art collector, walk out with every room in your house, even your dog’s house, artfully upgraded. 1523 Old West Main St., Red Wing, 651-327-2504, redwingartisan.org

Frontenac State Park

Sketching at the Frontenac State Park Picnic Grounds

What did the artists of the Hudson River School have that you don’t have? Nothing! You have the same majestic light-filled river views right at the various picnic ground overlooks at Frontenac State Park. Stop at The Creative Hand (427 W. 3rd St., 651-212-6629) in downtown Red Wing and pick up sketchpads, pencils, everything you need for plein air (that’s fancy French for outdoor) art making. Drive up to the Frontenac picnic grounds, and pick one of the many gasp-worthy overlooks. Sketch!

Lark Toys Carousel

Lark Toys’ Carousel

The biggest handmade toy and work of vernacular art in the state has to be the Lark carousel in Kellogg. Created from 1988 to 1997 by Lark Toys founder Donn Kreofsky, woodcarver Bill Stark, head toymaker Tim Monson, and artist Mary Eversman, the carousel comes alive with intricate, colorful, wildly expressive critters you can ride on. Will you pick the boar, the dragon, the river otter, the albino bison, or something else? Whatever you pick, give yourself plenty of time to visually investigate each one, for every creature is a fully realized sculpture, racing in circles to the music. 63604 170th Ave., Kellogg, 507-767-3387, larktoys.com

Stained Glass Walking Tour

Bet you didn’t know that Winona is America’s capital of stained glass. True! Not only is it home base to stained glass power players such as Cathedral Crafts, Willet Hauser, and Reinarts, but Winona also has stained glass all over town. Don’t miss the Winona National Bank (204 Main St.), with its landmark original Tiffany windows; Merchants Bank, with its opalescent skylight (4124 W. 6th St.); the Chapel of St. Mary of the Angels (1155 W. Wabasha St.,), with its rose window; and the Winona County History Center (160 Johnson St.) for historical pieces.

Kinstone

Kinstone

If you believe that every major region needs its own Stonehenge, please know that Fountain City’s Kinstone is ours. This 30-acre modern megalithic site and art park boasts everything a meditation-minded seeker might want, including a labyrinth, a cordwood chapel, and three stone circles (like Stonehenge, but without the top bits), as well as a dolmen (like Stonehenge, totally, but only one of them). This is all within an ecologically minded bluff-top site meant to embrace and nurture nature, so bring binoculars. S3439 Cole Bluff Ln., Fountain City, WI, 608-687-3332, kinstonecircle.com

