Art Enjoyed at Home – Mia’s Virtual Programming for January

Mia is offering a variety of virtual programming prior to its reopening to the public on January 28. Events include exhibition deep-dives, family fun, virtual tours, self-care essentials, and more. Participants can get their art fix at home and ready themselves for the upcoming spring season.

Ongoing: Self-Care with Mia

The museum is offering virtual care packages to help create healthier relationships and connections with ourselves and others. Options include close looking and drawing exercises, letting go of expectations, and using rest as a portal for healing. Learn more

Ongoing: Virtual Public Tour: Current Conversations

For the first Thursday and second Saturday of every month, the museum is offering virtual tours over Zoom with a new topic. This January, chill out with “Snow Days,” following different images of the cold, snow, and challenges of winter. Topics in the coming months include “Celebration of African American Art History,” “Women in Art,” and “Art in Bloom,” among others. Learn more

Ongoing: Virtual Public Tour: Inspired by Books

Relate works of art throughout the museum to popular books each month during these virtual tours over Zoom. Available the third Tuesday and fourth Thursday of each month, January participants can explore the topic of Lisa See’s The Island of Sea Women. Upcoming titles include Geraldine Brooks’ Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague, Amitav Gosh’s Gun Island, and Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing, among others. Learn more

Jan 10: Virtual Family Day: F is for Family

Reflect on love, family, and friendship while making your own “quilt.” Flip through diverse family portraits and create one of your own or make your own version of Mia’s mascot by Yoshitomo Nara,Your Dog! Throughout family day weekend, participants can pick up free Family Day Artist Totes complete with rice paper, scratchboard, and brushes for at-home calligraphy. Learn more

Jan 14: Virtual Talk, Katherine Luber: Beyond Dürer: Becoming a Museum Director

Hear from museum director Dr. Katherine (Katie) Luber on her journey from Bryn Mawr to Minneapolis. Katie will reflect on her dissertation of Albrecht Dürer’s paintings, her time as director at the San Antonio museum, and her new role at Mia for the free lecture. Learn more

Jan 15: The Transcontinental Dialogue Project and the Virtual Altar

Launching on the 15th, this amplification of the museum's exhibition “In the Presence of Our Ancestors: Southern Perspectives in African American Art,” Black artists, creatives, teachers, thinkers, and healers will be engaging with works throughout the new gallery. The recorded reflection will trace the narratives, migration, and artistry of southern Black artists. Learn more

Jan 19: ArtXchange: Response-able

This salon-style series will feature local artists who have used their work as dialogue and a way to initiate change. Reflections will be shared by Jay Apollo, Stayci Bell, Kat Purcell, and Dez Bilges, referencing their time spent in co-creative conversations with residents of encampments, housed neighbors, and each other over this past summer. The series will explore artists’ roles in political and social upheaval as well as how everyone may be able to affect change. Learn more

Jan 22: Virtual Open Studio: New Year Confetti Poppers

It’s never too late for a little more celebration! Mia Art Team members will be guiding participants through DIY confetti poppers, reflecting on the last year and setting goals for 2021. Learn more

Jan 27: Curators in Conversation: Souls Grown Deep

Souls Grown Deep Foundation curator, Raina Lampkins-Fielder will be joining three curator interns from the Mia, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and Baltimore Museum of Art in a conversation about curation, event planning, and exhibition development. Learn more

Feb 6: Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon with Black Lunch Table

In an effort to improve Wikipedia and highlight visual artists often excluded from art history, the Black Lunch Table (BLT) is mobilizing the collective authoring of articles about the lives and works of Black artists. Learn more