Art-A-Whirl Takes Over Northeast Minneapolis

The 27th annual Art-A-Whirl weekend will take place on Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22. Visitors will be able to roam galleries and studios all over Northeast Minneapolis in what Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) established as the Arts District twenty years ago.

The event draws over 50,000 people to the city to connect with hundreds of artists, browse art demos, make their own crafts, see live music and purchase original artwork in a number of activities at over 60 locations. This year, you can also choose to take part in pre-recorded online experiences wherever you are. Stop by local restaurants and breweries to fuel your art crawl.

Don’t let the daunting task of parking or getting around stop you. There’s a variety of parking options, including free parking lots to bike racks. NEMAA is also providing free Metro Transit passes for the weekend, and there is an Art District trolley route with 13 stops in a 30 minute loop.

Food & Music:

If you’re ever in need of a refresher over the weekend, stop at Pryes Brewing Co. for their Pryes Art & Craft. The three day festival celebrates local artists, live music and hand-crafted brews. May 20-22, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Pryes Brewing Company

Indeed Brewing has all the good vibes you need to make it through the weekend. Whirlygig is back with food, beer and an awesome line-up of live music. Artist Chuck U will be doing live sketches in the taproom. May 20-22, Indeed Brewing

Bauhaus’s Liquid Zoo event seeks to unite all artists, musicians and foodies. Throughout the weekend there will be a dance party, festival and art show/market. May 20-22, Bauhaus Brew Labs

Take a look at NEMAA members and artists Dogfish Media and Melinda Wolff’s work at 612Brew. The brewery will have live music in their outdoor amphitheater. May 20-21, 612Brew

Hands-on activities:

Take a walk through the woods and watch artist Jim Maki do a plein air landscape painting while drawing your own tree and discussing ways to save the environment. May 21, 11 a.m., Pierre Bottineau Library

Try your hand at metal stamping by using metal blanks and stamps to make designs and words. All supplies are provided while you can have fun making your own jewelry. May 22, 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Holland Arts East

Let your creativity go wild with clay play. Mess with colorful oven-baked clay to create designs, add them to a jar or frame to take home and bake at home. May 20-22, Flux Arts Building, Clay Squared to Infinity

If your favorite garment’s got a hole, bring it in so Jules Niemi can show you how to patch or mend it in punk-patching style. May 21, 2 p.m.-5 p.m., Bitter North Workshop, #9A Holland Arts East Building

Art Demos:

Watch a live figure sketch session in progress while artist Kendall Laurent draws dancer Kaitlin Craven as she contributes movement and dance into her poses. May 21, 2 p.m., Casket Arts Building, Studio #309

Join the Foci Center in their glass blowing demo throughout the whole weekend. May 20, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., May 21-22, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

View an eco-printing demo, where artists steam tightly bundled textiles with plants which allows naturally occurring pigments, acids and tannins to create unique prints. May 21, 2 p.m., Holland Arts East

Printmaker, Emily Gray Koehler, will demonstrate woodcut card printing with her etching press. May 22, 1 p.m., Thorp Building, Studio 137

Art-A-Whirl hours: