Art-A-Whirl Is Back for 2023

The Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) is presenting the 28th annual Art-A-Whirl this month. For those unfamiliar, or in need of a refresher, it’s a free, open studio weekend celebrating the arts community of Northeast Minneapolis. This year's event will feature nearly 800 artists and galleries across over 40 sites, including studio buildings, galleries, businesses, and breweries.

Art-A-Whirl provides an opportunity to explore the private studios and galleries of local artists, connect with creatives, and purchase original artwork directly from the source. From painting to sculpture, photography to jewelry, and everything in between, it’s hard to leave empty handed. It’s a great excuse to get together with friends, enjoy some of the local food and beer scene, and invest in local art.

To get educated on the Art-A-Whirl experience, NEMAA provides artist directories, dining & activities guides, and maps to help you navigate driving, parking, and the galleries themselves. They also have some pro tips to keep in mind when planning ahead, like never, ever taking a left turn and tagging posts with #MPLSART.

Whether you're an art collector, a casual observer, or just looking for a fun weekend activity, Art-A-Whirl has a niche for everyone. Mark your calendar for May 19-21, 2023, and celebrate the creativity and community spirit of Northeast Minneapolis.