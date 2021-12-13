Arleta Little Named New Executive Director of The Loft

× Expand Photo by Anna Min courtesy of The Loft Literary Center Arletta Little

After a national search, Arleta Little has been chosen as The Loft Literary Center’s new executive director, the organization announced.

As one of the nation's leading independent literary centers, The Loft aims to address new challenges to literature, creative writing, racial equity, and nonprofit arts organizations. Little’s experience with advocacy for the literary arts and racial equity and justice, plus her strategic approach to organizational development made her an ideal choice for The Loft.

Little has a rich background as a poet and writer, earning her bachelor’s degree in English and psychology from Penn State University. Little received her Master of Social Work from University of St. Thomas/University of St. Catherine and a Master of Public Affairs in public and nonprofit leadership and management from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.

Little went on to serve as executive director of the Givens Foundation for African American Literature and worked for more than 15 years as an organizational development consultant providing grant writing services, strategic planning, and program evaluation to a number of Minnesota organizations.

For the past eight years, Little directed the McKnight Artist Fellowships, a nearly $3 million program providing unrestricted support for artists and culture bearers across 15 creative disciplines in Minnesota.

During her time at McKnight, Little advanced racial equity within McKnight’s arts team, organization-wide, and in coalition with philanthropic and arts partners. She also made funding recommendations for $9 million in grants to nearly 200 organizations per year as a member of McKnight’s arts and culture team.

Little diversified and grew McKnight's fellowship program and fortified its fellowship program partners, including The Loft.

“The Loft is committed to doing the deep work of becoming an anti racist organization and leader in Minnesota and the country—Arleta is the strong and compassionate leader to get us there,” said Loft board chair Mike Meyer in a statement.

During her term at The Loft, Little will work with The Loft’s board of directors in strategic planning and provide vision and management oversight to carry out The Loft’s mission. Little will represent the organization in building community with its diverse set of members, writers, literary artists, educators, foundations, and cultural communities nationally and in Minnesota.

Managing director Beth Schoeppler currently serves as intern director and will continue this position until Little begins her full time work in March 2022.