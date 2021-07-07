Minneapolis Aquatennial Announces 2021 Events

× Expand Courtesy of Minneapolis Aquatennial Aquatennial

If you missed your Fourth of July fireworks fix or want to see the Twin Cities River Rats back in action on the Mighty Mississippi, this month’s Aquatennial will provide attendees with plenty of summer fun and festivities.

The Aquatennial, the official civic celebration of the City of Minneapolis, will take place this year from July 21 through the 24.

The festivities begin with the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade on July 21, and conclude with the Target Fireworks on July 24. In the meantime, event attendees can peruse local farmers and maker’s markets, catch some funky tunes near the Stone Arch Bridge, and get their bodies moving with Alchemy 365 at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

If it’s been a minute since you’ve seen some real-deal aquatic acrobatics, this year’s Twin Cities River Rats show will surely awaken a newfound desire to stand on someone’s shoulders and form a human pyramid in the Mississippi River.

“From our world-class culinary scene to views along the river and so much more, we invite you to enjoy everything our city has to offer,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a press release. “Whether you make every Aquatennial or this is your first time joining, there’s always something new to try downtown, and we can’t wait to welcome you for this year’s events.”

Find the full schedule of events below.

Wednesday, July 21

Aquatennial Blood Drive at Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lunchtime Lawn Games at Peavey Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Pianos on Parade Performance at Peavey Plaza, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade, Nicollet between 12th Street and 4th Street, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Downtown Thursdays along Nicollet and throughout downtown, all day

Nicollet Farmers Market & Makers Market - Nicollet between 6th and 8th Streets, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Aquatennial Blood Drive at Peavey Plaza, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lunchtime Lawn Games at Peavey Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Jam at Peavey Plaza, MNSpin live music performance featuring Twins of Franklin, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Pianos on Parade Performance Presented by PNC Bank featuring James “Cornbread” Harris at Peavey Plaza, 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Concert at the Commons featuring Jessica Vines (425 Portland Ave. So.), 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Aquatennial Workout Party with YWCA of Minneapolis at Peavey Plaza, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Aquatennial Water Ski Show on the Mississippi River (West River Road between Plymouth and Broadway bridges), 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 23

The Alley Project at Mixed Precipitation (between FAIR School & The Chambers Hotel), 4:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Alchemy 365 at Aquatennial at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden (726 Vineland Pl), 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Aquatennial Water Ski Show on the Mississippi River (West River Road between Plymouth and Broadway bridges), 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels at Target Field, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 24