The Aquatennial Is Back, Bringing Fireworks to Minneapolis

After taking a year off in 2020, the Aquatennial is a summer mainstay in Minneapolis once more. Running Thursday, July 19 to Saturday, July 22, the event has grown to four days of activities and events, from local markets and live music to waterskiing shows and, of course, the fireworks.

The finale of the Aquatennial, the fireworks show, takes place on West River Parkway near the Stone Arch Bridge at 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. After a Fourth of July weekend without an official fireworks show from Minneapolis, the Aquatennial fireworks are an opportunity to see professional fireworks without having to travel out to the suburbs.

While all other Aquatennial events are free and open to the public, there are also several sporting events running concurrently with the celebration. The Lynx and the Twins both play multiple times throughout the Aquatennial, with the Lynx facing off against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, July 20 before facing the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, July 22. The Twins take on the White Sox on both Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

A full list of events can be found below.

Wednesday, July 19

Aquatennial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross – U.S. Bancorp Center, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Park Market: The Black Market – The Commons (425 Portland Ave. So), 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Go Outside: Summer Sessions (live music, giveaways, and more) – Hennepin Government Center South Plaza, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Music in the Park: Spaghetti Monetti and The Sauce – The Commons, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

USTA Cardio Tennis – Loring Park, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Loring Park Family Fun Night, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Aquatennial Torchlight Parade – Nicollet from 12th to 4th Streets, 7:30 p.m.

Movies in the Park: “Best in Show” – The Commons, at 9:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 20

Downtown Thursdays (food trucks, music, games, giveaways, and more) – Nicollet from Washington Ave. to 10th Street, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Minne-Golf on Nicollet – Nicollet Mall, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Music in the Park: Chemistry Set – The Commons, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Go Outside: Movie Night – “Legally Blonde” at Target Field Station, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks – Target Center, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Park Market: Indigenous Market – Water Works Park, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alchemy 365 outdoor fitness class at Aquatennial, Mpls. Sculpture Garden, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show – West River Road on Mississippi River between Broadway and Plymouth Avenues, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox – Target Field, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 22