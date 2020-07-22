Aquatennial 2020 Goes Virtual

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Aquatennial Aquatennial Fireworks Aquatennial's 2017 fireworks display.

Aquatennial 2020 is officially upon us—albeit virtually. Aquatennial activities, videos, photos, and more will be posted to the organization’s website and social media handles now through Saturday.

Past experiences of big events like the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade and the Target Fireworks are available to watch online, in case you're missing a taste of summer classics. There will be virtual fitness classes via the Aquatennial Facebook page, a virtual tour of the Mississippi Lock and Dam (along with a 10 percent discount on Paddle Shares through July 31), and AquaTivities like puzzles and scavenger hunts.

Local musician Jeremy Messersmith will perform in this year’s Street Show in support of Voices for Racial Justice. Since the Twin Cities Carifest can’t manifest itself in all its tasty glory this year, traditional Caribbean recipes have been provided by the Carifest organizers (you got this, home cooks!). The free Torchlight virtual 5K runs (ha) through July 26, with registration donations to go toward Minneapolis Public Schools via the Life Time Foundation or Mile in My Shoes. Aqua-on, Minnesota!

Here’s the full schedule:

July 22

Past videos and live streams of the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade

Life Time Torchlight 5K Gallery

Loring Park Family Fun Night gallery

Wilderness Inquiry virtual canoe ride on the Mississippi River

July 23

Alchemy 365 Fitness Tip video

Highlight videos of Twin Cities River Rats

Mpls Craft Market virtual workshop virtual demonstration with Brittany and Debbie Travis of B+D Custom Crafts

July 24

Alchemy A10 virtual fitness class

Coffee with a Park Ranger live stream

Aquatennial Street Show

July 25