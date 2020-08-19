All My Relations Arts Opens Applications for an Indigenous Digital Artist Cohort

× Expand Image by Jonathan Thunder courtesy of All My Relations Arts Manifest’o Manifest’o, Jonathan Thunder, 2018 – 2019.

The Native American Community Development Institute and Hennepin Theatre Trust have partnered to create the Indigenous Digital Artists Cohort, “We Are Still Here.” All My Relations Arts, a program of the institute, is calling for Indigenous artists who identify as Oceti Sakowin and are residents of North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, or Wisconsin, to apply for the 18 to 24 month cohort.

Three artists will be selected to work with an artist mentor in making digital designs, full motion animation, projections, or a large scale mural. The “We Are Still Here” initiative promotes Dakota storytelling and will be a central feature along Hennepin Avenue upon its reopening after its four-year reconstruction project. A centennial celebration is expected to launch in 2022.

All My Relations Arts states the purpose of the cohort is to “amplify the voice and presence of the First People of Minnesota in the life, culture, art, and activation of Hennepin Avenue” through uplifting the voices of Native people, changing the narrative of Minnesota Indigenous People and broadening awareness of Native people as active in current times, and establishing a framework for continued involvement in Hennepin Theatre Trust by Minnesota’s First People.

Applications are due by August 30, and artists will know if they were selected by September 4. The artist fee is $5,000 with a $1,000 technology stipend.