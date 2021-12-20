Annie Brings Optimism to the Children's Theatre

× Expand Photographs by Ackerman + Gruber Left: Audrey Mojica with Bailey. RIght: Lola Ronning with Joe Nathan Thomas and Bailey Audrey Mojica (left) and Lola Ronning (right, with Joe Nathan Thomas) love their one-on-one, treat-laden rehearsals with the dogs who play Sandy—which ensure the pups exclusively bond with (and respond to) Annie onstage.

Audrey Mojica knew she would play Annie at the Children’s Theatre for two years. The only problem was she didn’t exactly know when. The musical was supposed to hit the stage in April 2020, and that was when, well, you know the drill.

“So I’ve been practicing for quite a while,” the 15-year-old says.

Now, she—along with 13-year-old Lola Ronning, who is sharing the titular role with Mojica—finally has her chance to don the iconic red dress. And maybe the timing was fate after all. Annie feels even more resonant now.

“It’s the perfect show to come back with,” says Peter Rothstein, the show’s director. “It’s about hope and optimism, and it’s a celebration of youth and their ability to transform adults through their hope and optimism. And even though it’s set in 1933, it very much speaks to this moment in time.”

Seeing Double?

The performance schedule is demanding (at least six shows each week!), so actors Audrey Mojica (left) and Lola Ronning (right) split the role of Annie. “We have the same blocking, and we have to keep the show the same, but character-wise, we do try to keep it a bit different,” says Mojica, who has performed with the theater for four years. “We have our own take on the character, our own way to express how the character’s feeling.”

Top Dogs

Annie’s scruffy pal Sandy is played by poodle mix Bailey (shown) and terrier mutt Sunny. Both are rescue dogs—and have impressive acting histories. Bailey previously played Porthos in Finding Neverland and Nana in Peter Pan. And this isn’t even Sunny’s first time in this role! She played Sandy in a Broadway revival—and was adopted for it the literal day before she was scheduled to be euthanized.

Safety First

Since many of the CTC’s most esteemed audience members have until recently been too young to get vaccinated, the team has strict COVID policies in place. The musical’s participants are almost all fully vaxxed (everyone is 12 or older), test three times each week, sanitize props between uses, and rehearse while wearing masks (yes, even the songs). “It will be an exciting day when we get to take those masks off and sing without them,” director Peter Rothstein says about actual performances.

Welcome Back

What’s it like coming back to the stage after nearly two years away? “It feels weird,” says Ronning, who performed in the Guthrie’s A Christmas Carol before joining up with the CTC. “It feels like I’m going back into it for the first time, in a way. But I still get that super-great feeling every time I get to go on stage and do what I love to do.”

What About the Grown-ups?

OK, fine, they matter too. JoeNathan Thomas (shown here) returns to the CTC to play Oliver Warbucks, and Emily Gunyou Halaas, Autumn Ness, and Reed Sigmund play the gold-digging trio of orphanage manager Miss Hannigan and her cronies, Lily St. Regis and Rooster. Plus, Dean Holt plays a different role in almost every single scene (kids, try to find him every time!).

Annie runs from now until January 9. childrenstheatre.org