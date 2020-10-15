Andrew Broder Teams with Dua Saleh, Bon Iver for “Bloodrush”

× Expand Photo by Grant Spanier Dua Saleh

Local artist Dua Saleh has teamed up with Denzel Curry, Bon Iver, and Haleek Maul for the new song “Bloodrush,” produced by Andrew Broder. It’s featured in Alan Moore’s latest film, The Show, and can be heard in the first look trailer.

×

A new fantasy from the creator of Watchmen and V for Vendetta, The Show dives into an English underworld filled with vampires, private eyes, and Voodoo gangsters. The song echoes elements of the move, with lyrics like “Life is a show, your life is part of the play,” tying into the blurred reality of the film.

Saleh is a Sudanese-American songwriter from St. Paul whose song “body cast,” a dedication to #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd, gained attention early in the summer. They’re quickly becoming a rising star, having been cast as nonbinary student Cal in Netflix’s Sex Education.

Their voice has advocated for issues like reducing police presence in Minneapolis public schools and providing citizens with universal healthcare coverage, citing the work of U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar. In an interview with Steve Marsh, Saleh shared their artistic influences, citing their roots, “I was born in Sudan, and Sudan is known for its poetry—it’s one of the most poetic places in the world.”

Another local on the track, Broder has a history of giving back through his annual benefit concerts. Back in January, his benefit supported several Minnesota charities including Voices for Racial Justice, the MN Transgender Health Coalition, and the MN Indian Women’s Resource center, among others.

Listen to the song below and revisit our profile Dua Saleh: Voice of Their Generation.