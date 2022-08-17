× Expand Chapel of Love Chapel of Love

After nearly three decades of officiating, Chapel of Love at Mall of America will close its doors.

The chapel announced its closure in a Facebook post, stating the decision was made “with [a] heavy heart” and it was time for the business to retire.

Felicia Glass-Wilcox, the chapel’s owner, said in an interview with Kare 11 that she never wanted to close the business “but there has been so many roadblocks along the way.”

When MaryAnne London, Chapel of Love’s founder, opened the business in 1994, she anticipated drawing in patrons seeking a Las Vegas wedding experience, but that wasn’t the case.

“They were really very beautiful,” London said. “Most of the people either wanted a church wedding and couldn’t get one or it was a second marriage.”

The chapel has a history of hosting all kinds of weddings. In 1998, David and Elizabeth Weinlick tied the knot in an arranged marriage after Elizabeth was chosen out of 28 other candidates in David’s campaign to find a soulmate. His family and friends took a liking to Elizabeth right away and as of 2017, the couple was still together.

On Valentine’s Day in 1999, London hosted 21 drive-thru weddings from the mall’s parking lot live on TV. Later that year, she held a midnight wedding at the turn of the century.

According to KSTP, Glass-Wilcox has seen couples of all ages and backgrounds walk down the aisle, including folks from Saudi Arabia, Japan, Iceland, Fiji, Germany, and France. She said she will miss meeting people and hearing stories the most.

According to a 2017 interview, Glass-Wilcox’s most unusual request was a nude wedding which she ultimately had to turn down.

The last wedding is scheduled at Chapel of Love on its last day of business, Aug. 28. The couple getting married have parents who also tied the knot at the mall 28 years ago, according to KSTP.

“The couple getting married here because of that is huge to me,” Glass-Wilcox told the station. “To go out on that note, that’s a happy note.”

The chapel is providing a variety of discounts and specials throughout the month until its closing, including $50 off weddings and 40 percent off all store merchandise.

“We know that the future will hold many great adventures, plus we have our fond memories or our wonderful clients which we will forever hold in our hearts,” the Facebook post reads.