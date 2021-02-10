An Education Update: The Great Distance Debate

× Expand Shutterstock Virtual Classroom Distance Learning Selective focus of concentrated asian young phd student using computer for studying and writing in the evening at her room. Work at night in the dark room. Social Distancing home quarantine Covid-19.

This week marked the return of in-person class for kindergarten and pre-K students in Minneapolis public schools, but debate hasn't stopped as to when middle and high school students should go back to the classroom.

A group of Edina parents recently criticized the decision to keep their high schoolers at home. The group would like to see all students return to the classroom for five days a week, citing other areas of the state that have moved towards hybrid or in-person learning. In response, the school’s newspaper, the Zephyrus, published an open letter from students, urging them to consider the public health risk of returning to class. Recognizing the stress that comes along with a digital classroom, the students emphasized the importance of keeping students and teachers safe, stating that faculty members should not be expected to expose themselves to that level of risk for their job.

In a report by the Star Tribune, Minneapolis and St. Paul union leaders echoed the concern of their teachers, asking for stronger safety measures in the pandemic including social distancing, class size caps, and testing. In the same report, Superintendent Ed Graff said that families should be able to make the decision that is best for their child, adding that “many of our students are worse off without the option to be back in the classroom with teachers.” Parents will have the option to resume in-person learning for their children or continue with distanced learning from home.

President of Education Minnesota Denise Specht recognized the difficulty that online learning can impose on students, teachers, and families. “For many educators, it’s been the worst year of their career,” she says. “They’ve been torn by the obligation to keep their loved ones safe from infection and the knowledge that distance learning is second-best for nearly all their students. Educators love interacting with students and being apart from them has been awful.”

Social separation has also taken a toll on students’ mental health. The American Psychological Association reported concerns of specialists, as research emphasizes the importance of the school environment in academic motivation and social development. Many students have also relied on education systems for mental health care, with 35 percent exclusively receiving services from schools between 2012 and 2015. Expert worries include more difficulty in sustaining motivation and confidence and a disproportionate challenge for students of color and children from low-income households.

“There are some students who have thrived in distance learning but that is not the case for most students. Minnesota had a mental health crisis among its young people before the pandemic started,” Specht said. “The cumulative trauma of job losses, isolation, illness, death, the killing of George Floyd and the ugly racial politics of the presidential campaign have taken an awful toll on Minnesota’s students.”

Another group that has faced challenges as the pandemic continues on is women in the workforce. A disproportionate shutdown of more female-dominated industries has caused a “she-cession,” such as tourism and retail in addition to childcare hurdles, which have affected many parents' ability to work. A recent study estimated that mothers have cut their work hours five times more than fathers, with mothers of young children being particularly affected.

However, a hope for a safer start is rising as vaccines begin to become available. While the state’s new pilot program includes vaccine distribution to educators, the supply is limited and it will take time to distribute the doses. Reportedly, more than 15,000 school staff, teachers, and childcare workers have received their vaccine doses as of late January. Vice president of Education Minnesota, Bernie Burham, also noted that vaccinations and testing for educators will be the safest way to resume in-person instruction.

“School boards have to look at rates of community spread, local hospital capacity, the latest science on transmission within a school, and the level of risk of the families of students,” Specht says regarding other safety measures to evaluate the return to in-person classes. “Communities of color, for example, are more vulnerable to the virus due to longstanding structural racism in health care, housing and other areas. Three generation families are more common in some districts than others.” She also hopes that the vaccine distribution to educators can be accelerated.

Recommendations from the CDC on in-person learning operations include a combination of personal, administrative, and engineering measures to keep students and staff safe. Wearing masks, covering coughs, and staying home when sick are primary, in addition to flexible attendance and sick leave policies and daily symptom screening.

On top of helping schools through the pandemic, the Star Tribune reported that Governor Walz released a school spending plan that will aim to improve the public education experiences of students of color. In a news conference, Walz said that the failure to address racial inequities "would be exactly the wrong solution." The proposal includes tailoring academic standards to be reflective of indigenous students and students of color, as well as the establishment of a Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Center at the Minnesota Department of Education.

In the Department of Education’s Due North Education Plan, other priorities listed include meeting the needs of students during and after the pandemic, giving every student a world class education, and ensuring a safe and nurturing educational environment.

In a recent development, leaders of the Minneapolis teachers union have since filed an unfair labor practice charge against Minneapolis Public Schools. The charge claims that the district failed to negotiate safety measures with educators in their decision to return to in-person learning, adding that the district also removed accommodations previously granted that allowed educators and teachers to work from home. The charge states that "the district has yet to negotiate over the critical terms and conditions of employment involved in a safe return to in-person teaching and learning."

The district has since disagreed with the charges, claiming that there was collaboration with unions in the decision-making process and that “Numerous schools across the country have successfully opened and provided in-person learning safely for students . . . Because of the strength and brilliance of MPS educators, we can do the same.”

The district has two weeks to respond to the filing and the union has one week to submit its position statement. On top of mediation efforts, the report added that an investigation by the Public Employment Relations Board are potential next steps.

“I hope Minnesotans stay vigilant with social distancing, mask wearing and handwashing. I hope we get lucky and the coronavirus variants spread more slowly than the federal experts are predicting,” Specht says. “I hope the Biden administration and Gov. Walz find a way to accelerate vaccinations of educators and I hope safety precautions in school buildings are followed and enforced. If all those hopes come true, I want to attend some big, traditional high school graduations in the spring. It will be good to be back in that energy.”