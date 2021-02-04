American Swedish Institute Plans Reopening with Papier Exhibition

× Expand Photograph by Joel Rhodin Bea Szenfeld, Papier

Paper has never looked so good. When the American Swedish Institute plans to reopen this Saturday, Feb. 6, the museum will also mark the Midwest premiere of Papier, an exhibition that highlights the creative partnership of two Swedish artists: the designer of paper couture Bea Szenfeld and illustrator Stina Wirsén.

The exhibit will feature a dozen of Szenfeld's wearable pieces, that have been worn by pop icons like Lady Gaga and Björk. Turning paper into geometric shapes, flowers, and discs by hand, she creates bold and impressionable works of art from what would appear seemingly ordinary: the museum will also show her object-based piece "Grief."

× Expand Courtesy of the American Swedish Institute Stina Wirsén and Bea Szenfeld Stina Wirsén (left) and Bea Szenfeld (right)

Wirsén, meanwhile, spent twenty years working at the Swedish daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter where she honed her skills, even covering Szenfeld's first fashion show.

"Drawing political subjects and authors' portraits, capturing fashion and nightlife on the fly has been my university," Wirsén says.

After reserving a time to visit on the museum's website, face masks and distancing are required once inside. Watch the artists tease the exhibit below.

×

Papier runs February 6 – July 11, 2021 at the American Swedish Institute in Osher Gallery and the Turnblad Mansion. Virtual tours of Papier will be offered the first Friday of every month at 5 p.m. at ASImn.org. FIKA and the museum store also reopen on Feb. 6.