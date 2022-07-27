Allianz Field Hosts MLS All-Star Game

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Allianz Field

Major Impact

Fans from across the country will descend on St. Paul for the August 10 game. “Aside from the [MLS] Cup, this is the single biggest event MLS puts on during the course of the year,” says Minnesota United CEO Shari Ballard.

Loons in Flight

Fans, coaches, media, and players vote on who gets to play in the match—check out the lineup. But in addition to Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath acting as MLS’s All-Star Game coach, Ballard forecasts at least one or two of our own Loons will hit the pitch. (Last year, midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was the only Minnesota United player on the All-Star Game roster.)

Event Pros

This isn’t the first time Allianz Field has hosted an international crowd. The U.S. national women’s team played there last fall (a full house sent star forward Carli Lloyd off to retirement in style), and the men’s team played a World Cup qualifier at Allianz in February (yes, FEBRUARY).

Get Involved

Minnesota United will host a week of charity events, skills challenges, and celebrations leading up to the game. More of a music fan than a fútbol follower? Head to The Commons in downtown Minneapolis August 8 for a concert: Twin Cities–based Miloe is opening for Khalid.

For tickets or more information, visit mlssoccer.com/all-star.