In the dregs of winter, the State Fair lineup announcements give us a glimpse of summer, something we can barely imagine in between all of the slush and gloom. Just hearing about the lineups reminds us of warm weather, deep-fried Oreos, and the Tilt-A-Whirl. So, as we emerge from a long and difficult winter, these are the first few State Fair shows to look forward to.

So far, the Grandstand performances that have been announced include: Brandi Carlile, The Chicks, Duran Duran, Yung Gravy, and the Happy Together Tour will play the iconic venue.

Duran Duran was the first to be announced and kicked off the lineup with a bang. The English rock band is still touring, unleashing '80s mania on crowds across the country. They'll play on August 31, and for children and teens of the '80s, this is one that will be hard to miss.

The Chicks were the second act to be announced, and it came as a more than pleasant surprise to Minnesotans. They're embarking on a world tour that begins in April and are heading to the Great Minnesota Get Together on the last leg of their tour. It's easy to sing along to their iconic country Y2K hits, but their 2020 album is arguably just as good. Belt out "Goodbye Earl" with friends and family on August 25.

Yung Gravy, who graduated from Mayo High School in Rochester, is heading back to his home state to perform at the Grandstand. He launched to stardom during the pandemic and has become a household name since. Catch him on the main stage on August 30.

The Happy Together Tour, which features The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills. These bands have been touring for 14 years and pay tribute to the chart-toppers of the '60s and '70s. Find your flower power self on August 28. Country music star Brandi Carlile will also hold down the Grandstand, on August 29.

Stay tuned for more lineup announcements to come, and don't forget to buy these coveted tickets before they sell out.