All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 Airing on PBS

× Expand Dan Norman Photography All Is Calm performers

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Theatre Latté Da’s classic docu-musical will be filmed for national broadcasting by PBS.

A Twin Cities’ Christmas tradition, All Is Calm recounts the momentary truce between Allied and German soldiers as they celebrated Christmas in no man’s land during WWI in 1914. Through traditional European Christmas carols, WWI songs, diary entries, letters, and more, the remarkable true story is brought to life onstage.

Since it’s world premiere in 2007 with a live broadcast on Minnesota Public Radio, All Is Calm has had an Off-Broadway run and toured to over 50 cities for ten seasons. Created and directed by Peter Rothstein, Latté Da’s founding artistic director, the broadcasted production will feature the Minneapolis-based cast, most of whom were a part of the award winning Off-Broadway run.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 will air on Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Find more information online at tpt.org and alliscalm.org