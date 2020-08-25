A Brief History of Boating in Minnesota

× Expand Images courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (dugout canoe, Anson Northup, boat club, motor boat, Yankee Girl); Shutterstock/lazyllama (oars); Shutterstock (Mark Twain); Shutterstock/Natata (Louis Armstrong); Shutterstock/ArtBitz (water-skiers); Shutterstock/SeDmi (birch bark strip); Shutterstock/marijaf (speed boat); Shutterstock/Nicoleta Ionescu (Kardashian) Maritime history images in a grid

Whether barge, skiff, raft, gondola, bateau, schooner, scow, dinghy, or canoe—if it floats, its prow has slapped one of our 10,000 lakes. Who knows why we waited until now to celebrate Minnesota’s illustrious maritime history in one of our trademarked MSP timelines? Normally, we’d float up to the library for some research. But with the plague rampant, we seemed stuck at sea. Luckily, the mother-daughter historian tandem of Kathryn and Linda Koutsky—authors of Minnesota Vacation Days—answered our SOS.

Gunnarson Family discovered dugout canoe

1025

Decades after the Gunnarson family discovers an 11-foot dugout canoe off their dock in Lake Minnetonka in 1934, the craft is estimated to be almost 1,000 years old, using radiocarbon dating.

Anson Northrup

1859

The St. Paul Chamber of Commerce offers a prize for the first company to successfully operate a steamboat on the Red River—and, finding no takers, doubles it. Anson Northup wins $2,000 for a barely floatable pile. By the 1870s, steamboats are carrying freight from St. Paul to Winnipeg.

Minnesota Boat Club Rowing Team

1870

The 1860s makes professional rowers the country’s first celeb athletes. When John W. L. Corning relocates from NYC, with his single rowing shell in tow, the rowing craze hits Minny. Next to launch: The Minnesota Boat Club.

Mark Twain

1882

Mark Twain revisits the Big Muddy as a tourist for a travelogue, Life on the Mississippi. He makes it from New Orleans to St. Paul, but isn’t wild about the Upper Mississippi’s spring weather. He compares our May air to the “benumbing [breath] from over a glacier.”

1896

Norwegian immigrant J. O. Johnson enters a strange new boat in a White Bear Lake Yacht Club regatta. Scorned by onlookers—It looks like a piece of bread!—the scow skims the top of the lake and wins by a mile. By 1904, Johnson Boat Works is cranking out A Scows for widespread sale.

Louis Armstrong Illustration

1919

Streckfus Steamers, a luxury paddleboat line, entertains bourgeoisie Minneapolis on the Mississippi. Its formula: garish soda fountains, opulent ballrooms, and the music of Fate Marable’s orchestra, featuring a teenage Louis Armstrong.

Water-skiers Illustration

1922

After many frustrating attempts with snow skis and barrel staves, 18-year-old Ralph Samuelson adds a curved tip to 8-foot-long pine planks. With his brother gunning a boat across Lake Pepin, Samuelson becomes the first human to stand up on water skis.

Speed Boat

1939

Paul Larson builds a speedboat as a tribute to his hometown hero, Charles Lindbergh. The wooden and canvas double hull mimics the curved aerodynamics of Lindbergh’s famous Jenny biplane.

1945

After graduating from the Dunwoody Institute in ’36 and working in a California shipyard, Howard Lund moves back to New York Mills and opens a sheet-metal shop. Two years later, a passing salesman spots Lund’s homemade duck boat and orders 50 of them. Lund Boat Co. is born.

1948

Brooklyn Park’s Gene Jensen, 19, wins the first of four titles in the Paul Bunyan Aquatennial Canoe Derby —a 450-mile stage race from Bemidji to Mpls. The Michael Jordan of canoeing is also its Thomas Edison: His innovative paddles and canoes dominate the sport.

1951

Stearns County elevator operator Ambrose Weeres is challenged by his buddy to take some tubes and oil barrels and make it float. He succeeds and christens it the Empress—perhaps the first known pontoon.

1958

To celebrate the state’s centennial, Frank Whiting, U of M’s theater program director, works with U.S. Sen. Edward Thye to purchase a decommissioned 19th-century sternwheeler named the General John Newton. Students perform vaudeville numbers as the General wheels down the river.

Yankee Girl

1979

Gerry Spiess builds a 10-foot sailboat, Yankee Girl, in his White Bear Lake garage and sails it solo from Virginia Beach into the Atlantic. Spiess lands in Falmouth, England, 54 days later to the cheers of 10,000 well-wishers.

Birch Bark Strip

1997

A crew of filmmakers from the Smithsonian documents the construction, over five weeks, of a traditional birch bark canoe by master builder and Bemidji State Ojibwe-language professor Earl Nyholm. The movie is called Earl’s Canoe.

2005

Vikings cornerback Fred Smoot allegedly commandeers two houseboats for 17 teammates and several sex workers flown in from Atlanta. How many was “several”? “Let’s say 100,” Smoot later recalls.

2009

After decades of corporate buccaneering, Irwin Jacobs earns the nom de pirate “Irv the Liquidator.” But his prize company, Genmar Holdings—at one point the biggest recreational boat manufacturer in the world—capsizes and files Chapter 11.

Kim Kardashian Lake Minnetonka Illustration

2011

Kris Humphries convinces his reality star fiancée, Kim Kardashian, to spend July 4 in Minnesota. After a few days Jet Skiing and sailing, “Kaptain K” seems convinced. “Kind of obsessed with Lake Minnetonka!” she tweets.